Several faculty members at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point have been recognized for excellence and outstanding contributions to the university and their professional field, the university announced this week.
- Sandra Neumann, associate professor of psychology at UWSP at Marshfield, received a Universities of Wisconsin 2023 Dr. P.B. Poorman Award for Outstanding Achievement on Behalf of LGBTQ+ People, an annual honor given to those who have helped create a safer and more inclusive environment for LGBTQ+. Neumann teaches introductory psychology, psychology of gender and statistics for psychologists. Her research work has studied animal shelter volunteers and disaster response. She is a volunteer at the Marshfield Animal Pet Shelter and co-chairwoman of the UWSP Marshfield Steering Committee.
- Vice Chancellor of Business Affairs Pratima Gandhi received a Universities of Wisconsin 2023 Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award, given annually to recognize achievements in advancing equity and inclusion for people of color within the university and community. Gandhi is the chief financial officer of the university, managing 160 employees within business affairs and serving on the chancellor’s executive team.
- Sean Jordan, assistant professor of management, earned one of the highest honors in the military, the 2022 MacArthur Leadership Award, at a service in the Pentagon on Nov. 15. Jordan is a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve. The award recognizes his management and achievements in resettling more than 2,800 refugees from Afghanistan through Fort McCoy.
- Biology Professor Sarah Orlofske and Lecturer Robert Jadin organized the first-ever Fall Research Symposium of the School of Biology, Chemistry, and Biochemistry on Nov. 17 on campus. The keynote presenter was Professor Vasyl Tkach of the University of North Dakota. Orlofske shared a published paper that was a collaboration with Professor Shelli Dubay, wildlife, alumna Lauren Holtz, Tkach and other colleagues.
- Associate Professor Krista Slemmons, biology, and Professor Perry Cook, education, won a $147,000 grant through the Science Education Partnership Award program. It helped provide classroom-based research workshops for rural and central Wisconsin teachers and preservice and in-service teachers. The project is a collaboration between UWSP and UW-Milwaukee and will offer an opportunity for research presentations at UW-Milwaukee in the spring and ongoing training.
- Professor Cuiting Li, family and consumer sciences, and Associate Lecturer Andy Thompson, computing and new media technologies, presented at the 2023 International Forum on Higher Education in Xiamen, Fujian Province, China, on Dec. 10.
- Associate Professor Becca Franzen, environmental education, won the Wisconsin Association for Environmental Education 2023 Aldo Leopold Award. She is a dedicated and longtime contributor to WAEE and the North American Association for Environmental Education and inspiring the next generation of environmental educators.
- Gretchen Marshall, a forestry and outdoor education outreach specialist with the Wisconsin Center for Environmental Education at UW-Stevens Point, won the WAEE 2023 Non-Formal Educator of the Year Award. She provides professional development in forestry education for thousands of teachers and school district projects.
- University Centers Marketing Manager Megan Vruwink and Associate Director Susan LeBow were recognized by the Central Wisconsin Section of the American Chemical Society with an ACS Salute to Excellence. They were recognized for outstanding marketing of National Chemistry Week Make and Take Lotion Event, which led to four times the number of participants.
- Nicole Proulx, administrative assistant for UWSP University Centers, won the Rising Star Award for New Professionals from the Association of College Unions International Region V. Proulx was recognized for her helpfulness and resourcefulness with nearly every administrative process in the University Centers.