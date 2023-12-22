Wausau Pilot & Review

A 65-year-old Bristol man was pulled from the Spirit River Flowage after breaking through the ice with his ATV, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

A 911 caller reported the emergency at about 8 a.m. Dec. 22 in the town of Tomahawk. Deputies, EMS crews and firefighters responded to the scene to find that a nearby fisherman had already tied a rope to the man and was holding him above the water until help arrived. A local resident with a canoe was also assisting.

A water rescue team accessed the man about 400 yards from shore, pulled him from the water and transported him to Tomahawk Aspirus Hospital to be treated for mild hypothermia symptoms.

The man is expected to make a full recovery. No names have been released.

Like this: Like Loading...