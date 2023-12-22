Wausau Pilot & Review

EDGAR – Edgar made 12 of 15 free throws in the second half to hold off Wausau Newman Catholic 42-41 in a hard-fought Marawood Conference South Division girls basketball game Thursday night at Edgar High School.

Edgar led 20-12 at halftime before Newman was able to get its offense cooking a little bit, making it tight at the end but the Wildcats were able to hold on.

Mallory Rozwadowski had 11 points and Evie Bates scored 10 for the Cardinals, who are now 2-9 overall and 1-6 in the Marawood South.

Makayla Wirkus had a game-high 18 points for Edgar, going 9-for-12 at the free throw line. The Wildcats are now 6-4 and 4-3 in conference play.

Newman Catholic will play a nonconference game at Amherst next Thursday, Dec. 28.

Wildcats 42, Cardinals 41

Newman Catholic 12 29 – 41

Edgar 20 22 – 42

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (41): Mallory Rozwadowski 2 5-6 11, Lily Shields 1 1-3 4, Mel Severson 2 0-0 4, Ashley Jankowski 1 0-2 2, Brianna Schulz 1 2-2 4, Aubrey Puent 2 0-2 6, Evie Bates 3 4-4 10. FG: 12. FT: 12-19. 3-pointers: 5 (Puent 2, Rozwadowski 2, Shields 1). Fouls: 22. Fouled out: Jankowski, Bates. Record: 2-9, 1-6 Marawood Conference South Division.

EDGAR (42): Taylor Lemmer 0 4-4 4, Malana Koehler 3 1-2 7, Emery Borchardt 1 1-4 3, Brandi Halvorsen 0 0-0 0, Makayla Wirkus 4 9-12 18, Maycie Yonker 2 1-5 6, Chloe Mellenberger 1 0-1 2, Morgan Streveler 1 0-0 2. FG: 12. FT: 16-28. 3-pointers: 2 (Wirkus 1, Yonker 1). Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Borchardt. Record: 6-4, 4-3 Marawood Conference South Division.

