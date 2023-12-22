Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Cheryl L. Meyer

Cheryl L. Meyer, 73, of Wausau, passed away at Aspirus Hospice House, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, after a hard fought battle with cancer.

She was born on August 07, 1950, to the late Julius and Lorraine (Bruening) Michels.

Cheryl was a strong woman of many talents and interests. She possessed a vibrant spirit and a warm heart, which she poured into every aspect of her life. She was dedicated to her family, she always put them first and lived her life by her faith. As an office manager at Central Wisconsin Auto Auction, Cheryl displayed exceptional professionalism and dedication, garnering respect from her colleagues and leaving a lasting impact.

Outside of her professional life, Cheryl found solace and joy in various hobbies. She cherished her time spent camping, where she could create lifelong memories with her loved ones. Cheryl also enjoyed bowling and made many friends and memories at the lanes. Additionally, she found great pleasure in card making, crafting, baking, and hosting memorable holiday gatherings, where her culinary talents shone brightly.

Cheryl will forever be remembered as a phenomenal cook, delighting the palates of those fortunate enough to savor her creations. Her dishes were infused with love, warmth, and the flavors of cherished family traditions.

Cheryl is survived by her children, Brent (Trina) Meyer. Melissa (Matthew) Bent, and Corey (Ashley Alsteen) Meyer; her stepchildren, Bradley (Debbie) Meyer, Jackie (Mark) Kitzis, and Brian Meyer; grandchildren, Logan and Ali, Shiloh and Trevor; six step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; brothers, Ronald (Theresa) Michels, Dennis (Judy Nagel) Michels, Jerome Michels, Kenneth Michels, Keith (Debbie Reznichek) Michels, and Kevin Michels.

She is preceded in death by her father, Julius Michels; mother, Lorraine Michels; and twin sisters, Karen and Carol.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 29, 2023, at 10:30 am, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, with Pastor Lance and Pastor Mike officiating. A visitation will take place at Brainard Funeral Home, Weston, on Thursday, December 28, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. A second visitation will take place the following day at 10:00 am until the time of services at the church. Cheryl will be laid to rest at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Polar, WI.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Aspirus Hospice House.

Julie F. Alft

Julie F. Alft, 64, Wausau passed away on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at her home.

She was born February 12, 1959 in Merrill, daughter of the late Robert and Shirley (Hoff) Alft Sr.

Julie was a former employee at Church Mutual Insurance and was currently working for the Marcell Agency in Schofield. She was an active member of Grace United Church of Christ where she served on the board and was a member of the choir.

Survivors include her life partner, Ralph Heil, Wausau, her brother, Bob (Margaret LaFond) Alft Jr., Voorheesville NY, two nephews, Nathaniel (Kristin) Alft-LaFond of Ithica NY and Thomas Alft-LaFond of Boulder CO, and one niece, Aurora Alft-LaFond of Colfax CA; as well as many friends and coworkers.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Grace United Church of Christ, Wausau. The Rev. Ann Larrabee will officiate. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Gary J. Luebbe

Gary J. Luebbe, 78, Weston, died Wednesday, December 20, 2023, under the care of Compassus Hospice at his home.

He was born September 27, 1945, in Wausau, son of the late Joseph and Irene (Wanta) Luebbe. On May 24, 1969, he married Sharon Stefl in Hatley.

Gary served in the United States Marine Corps (USMC) from August 1963 to July 1967. He fulfilled two tours of duty in Vietnam and a nearly two-year tour at the Pulao Rifle Range in Ewa Beach, Hawaii. He received a variety of medals and awards, including the Vietnam Service Medal, Expert Rifle Badge, and the Expert Pistol Badge. He was a life member and past Commander of the Ringle-Hatley VFW Post 8342. He was also a member of the Man of Honor Society.

Gary was an avid hunter and loved spending time at the family land (known as the tree farm) and enjoyed playing cards, especially his weekly Dealers Choice Poker game with his lifelong friends. He was an amazing storyteller and loved to tell jokes. He was very social and enjoyed surrounding himself with friends and family. Most of all, he loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Luebbe; children, Tammy (Randy) Emmerich and Allen (Kristin) Luebbe; grandchildren, Brooke (fiancé Kaleb Judd) Streveler, Paige (Sheldon Vanover) Streveler, Clayton, Arriella, and Reginald Luebbe; step-grandchildren Kiana Emmerich and Beau Emmerich; twin sister, Gail (Bill) Fletcher; sisters-in-law, JoAnn (John) Kopf and Cindy Long; brother-in-law, Jim (Linda) Stefl; many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Connie Whitman, and a brother-in-law, Greg Long.

A celebration of Gary’s life will be held in the Spring.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Mary A. Dvorak

Mary Ann Dvorak, 91, Athens, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Colonial Center in Colby, under the care of Compassus Hospice.

She was born June 3, 1932 in Athens, daughter of the late Frederick and Clara (Felzkowski) Kropp. On April 23, 1952, she married Chester Dvorak in Athens. He preceded her in death on December 4, 1984.

Mary was a lifetime farmers wife and homemaker. Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed crocheting, crafting, flower gardening and puzzle books. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include, three children, Brian Dvorak, Donald “Donny” Dvorak and Geanna (Bruce) Denzin, all of Athens; two grandchildren, Lisa Nowacki-Kleman, Green Bay and Bryan (Kristina) Denzin, Athens; many great-grandchildren; three siblings, Leroy Kropp, Merrill, Joyce (Peter) Horacek, Abbotsford and Johanna Kropp, Abbotsford; one brother-in-law, Victor Pilsner, Robins, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Chester, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard Dvorak; and sister, Delores Pilsner.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens. Rev. George Graham will officiate. Burial will be in the Athens Village Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Richard Danielewicz

Richard “Dick” Danielewicz, age 76, of Schofield passed away unexpectedly on December 20, 2023. He was born on November 2, 1947 to Zigmund and Manetta (Haas) Danielewicz, and grew up on the family farm in Thorp, Wisconsin.

He married Diane Abraham on Saturday, May 5, 1973.

Family was Richard’s priority. He was always there to help or spend time together. His house was the gathering place for family card games and grandchildren always left Grandpa D’s house with a bag of candy. Richard took great pride in hosting Christmas Eve festivities; presents and people filled the house. He was a family man and truly loved all of his children, grandchildren and great grandchild.

After the death of his wife, Richard raised his 5 young children while working as a long-time draftsman at Wausau Homes and later as an engineer at SNE.

Richard is survived by 4 daughters, Leah (Jason) Krause, Merrill; Carrie Danielewicz, Neenah; Julie (Josh) Schoenfuss, Ringle; and Nancy (Jonathon) Wendorf, Marathon.

He is also survived by his siblings Dale (Celine) Danielewicz, Wausau; Donald (Pam) Danielewicz, Thorp; Sue (Dan) Somsen, New Richmond; Melissa (Randy) Maltbey, Janesville and Janet (Chuck) Schulz, Greenville.

Richard was a devoted Grandpa and is survived by his 10 grandchildren, great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Diane, son Chad, brothers Dennis and Greg, and sister Debra.

A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, December 27, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the parish rosary to be prayed at John J Buettgen Funeral Home. At 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 28, 2023 visitation will continue at St. Therese Catholic Church (Rothschild) with Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Matthew L. Blank

Matthew Lee Blank, passed away on December 17th 2023 at age 30.

Matthew was born, May 25th 1993 in Wausau WI to the parents of Michael and Daylin (Weinborn) Blank. He is survived by his parents and siblings David Allen Mueller and Michaela Rose Blank. Matthew is preceded in death by his grandparents, David and Judith Tomashaski also Roger and Vivian Blank.

Matthew served in the US Army, 82nd Airborne and was deployed to Afghanistan. Matthew was an avid Hunter, Fisherman and loved riding on his Harley Davidson with good friends and family.

Matthew will be extremely missed by everyone.

A celebration of Matthews life will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home 948 Grand Ave., Schofield on Friday, January 5, 2024 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm with sharing of memories at 4:00 pm followed by full military honors.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

James W. Maxey

James (Jim) W. Maxey, 86, of Wausau, Wisconsin, died December 6, 2023. He was born on April 19, 1937, in Sterling, Illinois, to Charles O. and Ruth E. (Frederick) Maxey. He graduated from Morrison High School in 1955 and studied at Illinois State Normal University to become a math teacher. He joined the U.S. Air Force where he served as an in-flight radar technician. When he was stationed at McClellan Air Force Base, he met and married Bertha K. Baker in 1959 in Sacramento, California. They were married for over 20 years.

In the early 1960s, Jim worked for General Electric in Tucson, Arizona, on the Titan II Missile project. He then transferred to Germany where he worked as an electronic technician and instructor on two Air Force bases. He later became a computer engineer in Phoenix, Arizona, and San Jose, California.

Jim and his family left California for ranches in Idaho and Montana before they moved to Sturgis, South Dakota in 1970. Jim taught high school and post-secondary electronics there. He became head of the department, served in the Army National Guard Reserve, and received his B.S. in Education from South Dakota State University.

In 1978, Jim moved his family to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area where he worked as an instructor and systems engineer for multiple high-tech companies. In 1983, he returned to Phoenix, Arizona, and worked at several post-secondary degree schools as a Director of Training and then as a Campus Director at a technical school in Dallas.

Jim married Jill Walter, a native of Tomahawk, Wisconsin, in 1985. After living in Phoenix and Kansas City, Missouri, they moved to Wausau, Wisconsin, where they worked together as a team of training consultants. His favorite job in Wausau was substitute teaching in the local middle and high schools in the late 1990s for approximately 10 years. He especially enjoyed teaching math and science classes.

After retirement, Jim enjoyed traveling, gardening, watching sports, taking care of both cats and dogs, and reading. He never stopped learning. He was a proud veteran of our military.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Peggy Ashurst.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jill Walter Maxey, daughter Kim Maxey of Osseo, MN, and son Jay (Bonnie) Maxey of Farmington, MN, as well as two granddaughters and a great granddaughter.

While we would love to hold a memorial service in Jim’s name, he specifically requested no services take place. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local public library or animal shelter in his name.

“The important thing is to never stop questioning.” – Albert Einstein

Like this: Like Loading...