PLOVER – Are you interested in having a deeper connection with nature through harvesting your own food?

The Wisconsin Becoming an Outdoors–Woman, or BOW, program will offer a deer processing workshop Jan. 13 and a wild game cooking class Jan. 14. The workshops will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Food + Farm Exploration Center, 3400 Exploration Way, Plover.

Lessons will be taught by experienced hunters who put time and respect into harvesting and preparing wild game. Lead instructors are certified in the safe handling of food.

In the first class, participants will be guided in a step-by-step process of how to break down a deer. The Jan. 14 class will give hands-on experience preparing wild game – venison, wild turkey, duck, pheasant, rabbit and squirrel – through a variety of cooking methods.

There is a $125 fee per workshop. A $35 discount is provided when you sign up for both. Lunch will be provided. For more information, visit https://www3.uwsp.edu/cnr-ap/bowWI/Pages/Events.aspx, or by searching WI BOW Events.

Workshops are designed primarily for women and are learning opportunities for anyone 18 years or older. Participants range in age from 18-80+.

Like this: Like Loading...