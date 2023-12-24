Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Help Prepare Young People For Success. Junior Achievement volunteers inspire and support students by sharing their experiences and skills via in- and after-school programs. There are several current opportunities in our local elementary and middle schools. Training provided. Contact Lisa Sloan at lsloan@jawis.org for more information.

Get Your Family, Group, or Workplace Involved With The Community Closet. Be part of United Way of Marathon County’s Bold Goal to lift 10,000 families to financial stability by helping people get the warm clothes they need. Community Closet shifts are every third Thursday of the month, 2-4 p.m. Register at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/volunteer.

Are You A Social Butterfly? ProMedica volunteers spend time socializing and providing companionship with people receiving hospice services. Activities include reading to patients, playing cards, going on walks, providing caregiver relief, watching game shows and listening to their stories. Visit schedule is set by you and is flexible. Call Mary at 715-344-4541 to learn more.

Help People Get Much-Needed Tax Breaks & Refunds. You don’t have to be a tax pro to volunteer with AARP Tax-Aide. There are many ways to get involved and connect with people in your community. Sign up by contacting Sue Mortensen at smortensen0084@charter.net.

Are You An Expert Homemaker? Aspirus Family House – safe, affordable lodging for patients and families visiting Wausau for specialty medical care – seeks volunteers to help keep the house clean, comfortable and organized. Visit with guests in common areas, cook or drop off a meal, or assist staff with cleaning and basic household care. Ages 14+. Contact volunteer services or go to www.aspirus.org/become-a-volunteer to apply.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

STEM & Art Supplies Needed. Consider donating supplies to make the Boys & Girls Club more fun and keep members learning. Items needed: AA batteries, C batteries, glass jars (any size), new or used coffee mugs, new or used sewing machines, hot glue sticks, school glue, craft sticks and oil pastel or acrylic paint. If you have questions or would like to coordinate a drop off, contact Alexis Radloff at 715-845-2582, extension 201, or Alexisr@bgclub.com.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

Like this: Like Loading...