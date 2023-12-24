Wausau Pilot and Review

Police have released the identity of a 40-year-old Hatley woman killed a two-vehicle crash Saturday near Wausau.

The Wisconsin State Patrol reports Amanda Smrcina was the victim in the crash.

The crash was reported at about 8:40 p.m. Dec. 23 on Hwy. 29 at Hwy. 49 in the westbound lane. Police say the woman was driving a 2006 GMC Envoy westbound when she struck the rear of a parked 2004 GMC W4500 straight truck that was parked in the north shoulder of the highway. The straight truck appears to have been disabled.

No other passengers were involved.

A portion of Hwy. 29 was shut down for more than three hours while the crashscene was cleared. The crash remains under investigation.

