Damakant Jayshi
With one more candidate filing candidacy papers, at least four Wausau City Council seats will see a contest for the spring election 2024, according to a city list.
Catherine Kronenwetter filed her paperwork for Dist. 1 last week. Carol Lukens is the incumbent alder for the district.
Doug Diny, who is challenging incumbent Katie Rosenberg for mayor, filed his notice of non-candidacy. The deadline was Dec. 22. He currently serves Dist.4.
According to the updated list of candidates provided by the City Clerk’s office, four seats – Dist. 1, Dist. 3, Dis. 4 and Dist. 9 – will see at least two candidates running. Of these, Dist. 3 and Dist. 4 will see a winner other than the incumbent since Alder Tom Kilian has also filed his notice of non candidacy for Dist. 3, his current seat.
The final filing deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 2. The election is on Tuesday, April 2. More than two candidates for a district will prompt a primary, which has been scheduled for Feb. 20.
Here’s a list of candidates who are running for a Wausau seat, as of this writing on Monday afternoon.
Wausau City Council (11 seats, two-year term)
Dist. 1: Carol Lukens, incumbent; Catherine Kronenwetter, challenger
Dist. 2: Michael Martens, incumbent
Dist. 3: Terry Kilian and William Harris
Dist. 4: Tom Neal and Debra Weiss
Dist. 5: Gary Gisselman, incumbent
Dist. 6: Becky McElhaney, incumbent
Dist. 7: Lisa Rasmussen, incumbent
Dist. 8: Sarah Watson, incumbent
Dist. 9: Dawn Herbst, incumbent; Victoria Tierney, challenger
Dist. 10: Lou Larson, incumbent
Dist. 10: Chad Henke, incumbent
Wausau Mayor (4-year term, primary will be required)
- Katie Rosenberg, incumbent
- Doug Diny
- Christopher Wood
Municipal Judge (four-year term)
- Mark Sauer, incumbent