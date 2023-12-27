Damakant Jayshi

With one more candidate filing candidacy papers, at least four Wausau City Council seats will see a contest for the spring election 2024, according to a city list.

Catherine Kronenwetter filed her paperwork for Dist. 1 last week. Carol Lukens is the incumbent alder for the district.

Doug Diny, who is challenging incumbent Katie Rosenberg for mayor, filed his notice of non-candidacy. The deadline was Dec. 22. He currently serves Dist.4.

According to the updated list of candidates provided by the City Clerk’s office, four seats – Dist. 1, Dist. 3, Dis. 4 and Dist. 9 – will see at least two candidates running. Of these, Dist. 3 and Dist. 4 will see a winner other than the incumbent since Alder Tom Kilian has also filed his notice of non candidacy for Dist. 3, his current seat.

The final filing deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 2. The election is on Tuesday, April 2. More than two candidates for a district will prompt a primary, which has been scheduled for Feb. 20.

Here’s a list of candidates who are running for a Wausau seat, as of this writing on Monday afternoon.

Wausau City Council (11 seats, two-year term)

Dist. 1: Carol Lukens, incumbent; Catherine Kronenwetter, challenger

Dist. 2: Michael Martens, incumbent

Dist. 3: Terry Kilian and William Harris

Dist. 4: Tom Neal and Debra Weiss

Dist. 5: Gary Gisselman, incumbent

Dist. 6: Becky McElhaney, incumbent

Dist. 7: Lisa Rasmussen, incumbent

Dist. 8: Sarah Watson, incumbent

Dist. 9: Dawn Herbst, incumbent; Victoria Tierney, challenger

Dist. 10: Lou Larson, incumbent

Dist. 10: Chad Henke, incumbent



Wausau Mayor (4-year term, primary will be required)

Katie Rosenberg, incumbent

Doug Diny

Christopher Wood

Municipal Judge (four-year term)

Mark Sauer, incumbent

