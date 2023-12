Wausau Pilot & Review

Hi there, I’m Emily. I’m a sweet little lady that is here at the Humane Society of Marathon County, just hoping to find my new family at last! I’m super snuggly, adorable and oh so soft. I enjoy being around other cats and would be a great fit in any home. Come see me soon!

To find out more about this week's pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

