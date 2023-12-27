Wausau Pilot & Review

One week after Wausau’s tubing hill opened for the season, exposed grass and melted snow forced parks officials to shut Sylvan Hill down until further notice.

Sylvan Hill, 1329 Sylvan St., Wausau, was set to be open for the remainder of the week until weather conditions continued to deteriorate conditions at the park. Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry officials say weather conditions must improve before the hill can reopen.

Nearby winter recreation areas are suffering the same fate. Bruce Mound Winter Sports Area in Clark County announced its opening day would be pushed back as well.

Like this: Like Loading...