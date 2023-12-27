Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Sally M. Fenhaus

Sally Mae Fenhaus, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2023, at the age of 87. She was born on September 24, 1936, in the Township of Wausau, to the late Kenneth and Elta Worden.

Sally was a dedicated and hardworking individual, having obtained her High School Diploma and embarking on a fulfilling career as an HR Secretary in the manufacturing industry. She dedicated many years of service to Marathon Electric, where she made a lasting impact with her organization and attention to detail.

Sally will be forever remembered by those who survive her, including her devoted husband of 67 years, Fred Fenhaus. She will also be deeply missed by her children, Keith (Lisa) Fenhaus, Brian (Barb) Fenhaus, and Connie (Eugene) Lemmer, who cherished her and brought immense joy to her life.

Family meant everything to Sally, and she found tremendous joy in being a grandmother. She leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories in the hearts of her grandchildren, Bethany (Chris) Kortsha, Brent Fenhaus, Matthew (Kelly) Fenhaus, Amy Fenhaus, Cole (Kendall) Lemmer, Collin (Coral) Lemmer, and Erin (Joe) Pierzchalski. Sally was also blessed with the love of her great-grandchildren, Madeline, Claire, Emily, Samara, Landon, Layla, Gabriella, Emily, Russell, and Jack.

Sally was preceded in death by her loving siblings, Dean Worden, Rita Worden, and Louann Fenhaus, and will forever be remembered by her surviving siblings, Pat Mallon, Verda Bliese, Mary Coleman, and Sandy Townshend. She will also be dearly missed by numerous nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Sally had a passion for life and pursued various hobbies with great enthusiasm. She enjoyed listening to music. Sally’s talent in the kitchen was unmatched, and those who tasted her cinnamon rolls will forever remember their aroma and deliciousness. Her creativity and skill were also evident in her crafting of quilts, counted cross-stitch pieces, and crocheting. She found solace and joy in tending to her vegetable and flower gardens, creating beautiful landscapes that brought her immense pleasure. Additionally, Sally was an avid sports fan, cheering on the Brewers, and found great delight in watching her children and grandchildren excel in their athletic pursuits.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 30 from 9:30-10:45 am at ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 709 N. 6th St., Wausau. Sally’s funeral service will follow at 11 am. In honor of Sally’s memory, the family kindly requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Zion Lutheran Church to support the carillon fund or the charity of your choice.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the entire staff at Azura Memory Care for their unwavering support, guidance, patience, and love shown to Sally and her family during their time of need.

Donald J. Stepanik, Sr.

Donald J. Stepanik, Sr., 93, Schofield, died on December 22, 2023.

Donald is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Ruth Stepanik of Schofield; sons, Donny Jr. (Cindy) and Tom Stepanik; and grandchildren, Nathan, Kevin, Rachel, and Matthew.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Antoinette Stepanik; and siblings, Bernice (Walter) Kwarciany, John (Joyce), Walter (LaVerne), Willie, George (Betty) Stepanik.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 29, 2023, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 113 West Kort Street, Rothschild. Rev. Joseph Albert will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter.

James J. McIntyre

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of James J. McIntyre (“Jim”) of Wausau, Wisconsin, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, who departed this world on December 21, 2023. Jim faced his final moments surrounded by the love of his family after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.

Born on October 2, 1957 in Los Angeles, California, to Majella (née Ryan) and Sean McIntyre, Jim lived a life marked by unwavering love and dedication to his family. He was a devoted husband for 36 years, standing side by side with his soulmate, Hilary (née Thamann), through the highs and lows of life. Their enduring love has served as an inspiration to their children and others who know them.

Jim was the proud father of seven children: Sean (34), Brittany (32), Maggie (30), Claire (27), Conor (24), Abenet (19), and James (14). He approached fatherhood with the perfect blend of wisdom, kindness, patience, and humor, and created a home filled with warmth, love, and laughter. Jim cherished family gatherings, creating countless enduring memories at home, on vacations, and “Up North.” At his happiest, he could be found grilling for his family on his Big Green Egg, giving tractor rides to his grandkids, or trying to flip his kids’ (or their friends’) intertubes on Flambeau Lake.

Jim also made a lasting impact on Wausau through his shrewd business acumen and active community involvement. He was known for his servant leadership at Wausau Insurance, Capitol Indemnity Corporation, and Greenheck Fan Corporation. Despite his busy work and home life, he made it a priority to volunteer his time to organizations that benefit the Wausau community, including by serving on the boards of the United Way of Marathon County, the Samoset Council – Boy Scouts of America, YMCA Foundation, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse, and the Greater Wausau Prosperity Partnership, just to name a few. The pinnacle of his career was leading the Greenheck Fan Corporation as its CEO from 2011-2022.

Jim is survived by his wife Hilary, his seven children, sons-in-law Drake and Eric, daughter-in-law Maura, grandson Rohan, granddaughters Maya and Cora, sisters Kathleen and Ellen, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, his brother Pat, and his brother-in-law Walt.

Jim was a man of devout faith, and he believed strongly in the promise of Heaven. Although we are devastated that he is no longer with us, we find solace knowing he is reunited with his parents, brother, and brother-in-law in Heaven.

We would like to extend our profound gratitude to Dr. Uhm of the Mayo Clinic Rochester, Dr. Peterson of Aspirus Cancer Center, and Carla and her colleagues at Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

We are very proud of Jim. He always did the right thing, without fail. A video tribute to Jim set to the tune of his favorite musician (Jackson Browne) and one of his favorite songs (What a Wonderful World) can be viewed online here: Jim McIntyre Memorial.mov. (The video is best viewed on a computer—it works on mobile phones through trial and error.)

We anticipate a funeral mass will be held in Wausau on January 3 or 4, with a reception to follow. This posting will be updated in a few days once those details are confirmed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Brain Tumor Network (https://www.braintumornetwork.org/) or the Florida State University Center for the Advancement of Human Rights (https://cahr.fsu.edu/).

Gary W. Zimmermann

On Christmas Day, December 25, 2023, Gary Zimmermann, age 72, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born October 19, 1951, the son of Wilbert and Inez (Wolfe) Zimmermann. He grew up on his family farm in the Town of Easton. On May 12, 1973 he married the girl next door, Karen Block, and they celebrated 50 years of marriage this past spring.

Gary embraced life with a smile and a positive attitude. He was a caretaker of God’s resources that were given to him: the dairy farm, land, crops, woodlands, animals, and waters. He even explored the skies when he became a pilot. He shared his gifts and love for Jesus when he served on mission trips to Mexico and Neah Bay, Washington. He loved to sing and enjoyed many genres of music. He also served his community and church on various boards. His example of love and service was shared with his children, their spouses, and grandchildren. They learned to love music, how to care for animals, appreciate God’s creation, plant trees, build with wood, explore aviation, share their faith in Jesus, and show love to their families and community.

Gary lived with Polycystic Kidney Disease. Karen and their family navigated the medical community over the past 20 years as they dealt with kidney transplant surgeries, hospitalizations, and dialysis. Even in these challenging events, Gary remained an encourager to those around him. He shared his smile and brought joy and laughter to those who cared for him.

Gary’s family is grateful to those who walked with us during this journey. The staff at U.W. Madison Transplant Center, Restoring Hope Transplant House, Aspirus Dialysis/Kidney Care, Dr. Schneider, Dr. Anderson, and the Aspirus staff, Danielle from Interim Health Palliative Care, and Marathon County Transportation. Thank you for your love and care.

Gary is survived by his wife, Karen, and three children, Hannah (Todd) Petersen, West Bend, WI; Joseph (Katie) Zimmermann, Weston; and Sam (Jenn) Zimmermann, Ringle. He loved his grandchildren and was known as Papa to them. He was able to celebrate with family the wedding of his oldest grandson Mason (Emily) Zimmermann this past June. His love lives on in grandchildren, Norah, Marcie, and Clara Petersen, August, Amelia, and Henry Zimmermann, and Mason (Emily), Adelle, Neah, and Garrison Zimmermann. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy (Dick) Mason, Buffalo, MN, and brother, Dale (Cathy) Zimmermann, Wausau. Many others called him uncle, cousin, in-law, friend, or family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jack Zimmermann, sister, Judy Brendemuehl, and brother-in-law, Roger Brendemuehl.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson Street, Weston, with Rev. Lance Hoelscher officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Private burial will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Memorials may be given to the Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Foundation, Restoring Hope Transplant House in Middleton, WI, or a ministry of your choice.

Enter His gates with thanksgiving and His courts with praise; give thanks to Him and praise His name. For the LORD is good and His love endures forever; His faithfulness continues through all generations. Psalm 100:4-5

David R. Groth

David “Dave” R. Groth, 88, Wausau, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born May 1, 1935 in Wausau, son of the late Emil and Margaret (Gebhardt) Groth. On September 6, 1969, he married Rosemary Ziegel at St. James Catholic Church, Wausau.

Dave was a 1953 graduate of Wausau High School, then enlisted in the United States Army. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 10, Wausau and a longtime member of Resurrection Catholic Church.

In his younger years, Dave co-owned D & D Texaco in Wausau and then worked as an electrician at Wausau Papers for 32 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Brokaw Skeet and Trapp Club and a member of the Seniors Golf League at the American Legion where he recorded a hole in one.

Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, making wood, yearly trips to the Rainbow Flowage and taking many trips throughout the United States with his wife, Rosemary.

Survivors include, his loving wife of 54 years, Rosemary; his daughter, Lisa (Jamie) Van Hammond, Appleton; three grandchildren, Alyson, Ian and Ava Van Hammond, all of Appleton; one brother, William Groth, Poway, CA; three sisters-in-law, Janice Ruplinger, Florence Ziegel and Beverly Ziegel; brother-in-law, Ervin Ziegel Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia Ellard; nephew, Kenneth Ellard; step-son, Alan Ziegel; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Margie Groth, Imogene (Walter) Niewolny, Isabelle (Wyman) Ruplinger, Elton (Carol) Ziegel, Ivan Ruplinger, Gerald Ziegel and Kenneth Ziegel.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Resurrection Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the American Legion Post No. 10, Wausau.

Mom, thank you for the unending love, support and care you gave to Dad. Also, a special thank you to the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital ICU.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Geralda W. Laska

Gerald “Jerry” W. Laska, 81, Wausau, died Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Jerry was the 12th in a family of 13 children. He was born February 10, 1942 in Stevens Point to the late Alvin and Laura (Frydack) Laska and when he was about three years old the family moved to Wausau. He went into the Army in December of 1962 and served three years as a Nike missile guidance engineer. While in the service he attained sharpshooter status on both a rifle and carbine. He also worked on electronics systems, became a Ham radio enthusiast and collected QSL cards from all the states and many different countries. After returning from service, he worked at Wausau Paper Mill and stayed 36 years.

On May 27, 1967 he married Kathleen Powell and had two lovely children, Daniel and Christine.

Jerry loved going “Up North” with the kids, camper and boat and spent many hours helping teach them how to water ski. When Jerry got in the boat he would shout “To the Moon!” as he hit the throttle and we would all laugh. He also loved vacations in the camper with the family and never found a tree he didn’t like. Each year he would pick a place and off they would go. Disney World was one of his favorite places to take the kids and grandkids, even after the kids grew up. Cruising was also a fun trip for Jerry, he enjoyed the shows they had for entertainment and the stops they made. He spent many years with the affliction of being a Packer fan.

Survivors include his wife, Kathleen “Katie” Laska; two loving children, Daniel (Kimberly) Laska and Christine (Jason) Laska; grandchildren, Devin and Jack Laska; sisters, Loraine Hornung and Betty Booth, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Henry, Robert, Gene and Norbert and six sisters, Caroline, Delores, Theresa, Bernice, Margaret and Joanne.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 5, 2024 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau, and again Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

William H. Pass

William Henry Pass, 65, of Hamburg, WI passed away suddenly of Covid Pneumonia Hypoxia on December 10, 2023.

William was known as Bill or Billy to everyone he befriended, and that was many. Without a doubt there was not one state in the country where someone didn’t know him by face or name.

Bill married his ex-wife of 31 years and went on to adopt a daughter before signing up for the military. Bill was then Honorably discharged from the military on 10/28/1981, serving with the Troop Division 5th Cavalry Squadron 1st Brigade.

He went on to open an automotive shop, Rib Mountain Automotive in the mid-80’s. During this time, his hobby was race cars. It would take him to local Wisconsin race tracks with his own “bomber” division car.

His knowledge as a mechanic filled his heart with joy, as he helped fellow racers with their cars. Whenever he wasn’t racing you would find him under a fellow racer’s car. Decades later when he left the racetrack in the dust, he held many of those friends close. At the time of his passing, he was putting a drag truck together he named, Joy Ride.

Another passion he had was farming. He worked for Van Der Geest Farms for several years, as well as a

Whenever he wasn’t racing you would find him under a fellow racer’s car. Decades later when he left the few other farmers in the Hamburg area. He enjoyed working in the fields all hours of the night and day, climbing silos with no fear of heights, and treating the cows like overgrown puppies.

His laugh as he told the BS stories he was known for would carry throughout the barnyard. In Bill’s later years that led into his retirement, he became an Owner Operator/Over the Road truck driver.

This took him and his best friend Milo (dog) to all the in-land states and Canada. He loved being on the road but did not care for the coastal states. He would spend all of his time talking on his extremely large earpiece and his very outdated flip phone, which his grandkids teased him about every time they saw him.

At the end of it all, his one true passion was help was always there for you when you called. He was always there for you when you called needing help. If he was on the road trucking, you were the first person he would contact when he arrived back home, in the meantime he was always trying to help from a distance. That was his true calling here, helping others in need.

He is survived by his daughter Candice (Pass) Kuhtz and son-in- law Keith Kuhtz, Granddaughter Jasmin and and her spouse Codey Richey, Granddaughter Autumn Clark, Grandson Caiden Kuhtz, Grandson Brett Kuhtz, Granddaughter Marissa Kuhtz, Grandson Tyler and his spouse Danielle Kuhtz, Great grandchildren Danny, Channing, Avery.

Preceded in death, Father William P. Pass, Mother, Hildegard G. Pass, Sister, Mary Ann Pass.

A Spring Cemetery Side Service will be announced at a later date.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

James B. Fish

James “Jim” Fish, 63, left this earthly life on Dec. 19, 2023 from complications due to Covid Pneumonia and many other health issues. He was welcomed home by his Heavenly Father and reunited with his beloved mother, Lois and brother, Dennis. There, he surely traded in his worn-out body for a new one. Jim was born to Stuart and Lois Fish in Antigo, Wisconsin on August 26, 1960, the second youngest of five children. He spent most of his growing up years in Muskego, Wisconsin where he graduated from High School after achieving much success as a running back for the Muskego Warriors and becoming a member of the 1,000 Yard Club.

Jim met his wife, Lori (Rogers) in the early 80s in Stevens Point and in 1989 they eloped along with Jim’s sister, Anne and her husband Tom. They settled in the Janesville area eventually moving to Milton where they raised their children, Evan and Emma. Their family relocated to Wausau in 2015. Jim’s adult life was marked by a seemingly endless stream of minor and major medical problems and surgeries, which were a barrier to other life pursuits. He definitely had more than his fair share of hardships.

One of Jim’s finest legacies, his family will say, would be that despite all of his health struggles, he seemed impervious to worry. He handled them all head on with dignity and bravery, without complaint, self-pity or bitterness. Always, he was very positive in the darkest of times. The amazing way he handled adversity was truly awe-inspiring and a blessing to behold.

Another rare quality is that he confidently displayed his true self, unencumbered by what the rest of the world would think.

Jim’s family held him dear for his jolly sense of humor. This included having a knack for impressions, being able to repeat funny lines from many, many movies, verbatim. Singing, dancing, laughing…he was a joy to be around. One of his children’s fondest memories when they were young, was that he loved to take them through the drive-thru, ordering with a Pee Wee Herman voice. All family members have their own favorite funny memories to share.

Other qualities worth mentioning were his creativity, his ability to fix just about anything, his love/hate of the Packers, and his fondness of wearing tie-dye much to the chagrin of a certain family member. He was a Dr. Doolittle of dogs and his current furry friends, Monty and Jesse will miss him much.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 34 years, Lori, his beloved children, Evan and Emma. His father, Stuart Fish and adopted mom, June Wissbroecker. Brothers, Mike (Sue), Dave (Sandy), Sister Anne (Tom) Walli, sister-in-law Cindy, brother-in-law Mike Rogers (Aldona), sister-in-law Chris Rogers and brother-in-law Elmer Krause. As well as many nieces and nephews and their children. Jim’s family members were all blessed having known him and will miss him greatly.

In keeping with Jim’s wishes, there will be no service. A private family gathering will be planned in the future.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Michael ‘Mike’ Jakusz

At daybreak on the Winter Solstice, December 21, 2023, Mike Jakusz, soared from these earthly bonds and passed peacefully into eternal bliss.

He has joined his much-loved father, Joe Jakusz; brother, Pat; mother-in-law, Dorothy Gavin; and fishing buddy nephew, Seth Zakrzewski; as well as those rowdy wonderful Black Labs Radar, Ryelee, Rudy, and Wrenne.

Mike was born and raised in Stevens Point, attended St. Stanislaus Grade School and Pacelli High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy and served during the Vietnam Era aboard the USS Charleston (LKA 113) out of U. S. Navel Air Station, Norfolk Virginia. In 1971 aboard the USS Charleston, he joined the ranks of sailors receiving the Domain of the Golden Dragon and the Order of Magellan certificates and achieved status as a Golden Shellback.

After his discharge from the Navy, Mike worked at Sentry Insurance for a time. But discovered a deeply rewarding and fulfilling career at Delta Dental and was proud to have been a part of that organization and the profound friendships made with so many of his co-workers.

His love of family and home was instilled by his mother, Dorothy; and his love of the outdoors and wild things were introduced and well supported by his father, Joe. The outdoor adventures (from minnowing and skinning hides as a young lad; to deer, duck, goose, and turkey hunting; to fishing rivers and lakes of any size including the Great Lakes) he shared with his brothers and closest friends were extremely prized memories that he often recalled and spoke of.

The love and friendship of friends, cousins, and co-workers enriched Mike’s life. He loved being Uncle Mike to his nieces and nephews and now to their children! Especially ‘up north’ at the cabin, with a sparkle in his eye, he’d offer up an intriguing tale to pique their interest in some random matter or offer up a sweet treat usually without their mother’s permission! Know that each of you hold a special place in his heart and he’s sincerely proud of your accomplishments and couldn’t wait to see where your life’s path would lead you!

But there was nothing sweeter in the world to Mike than spending precious time with his wife Cindy at the cabin they built in the Northwoods; their sanctuary to recharge their spirits and replenish the light in their souls.

Mike will be most sadly missed by his dearly loved wife Cindy; as well as his mother Dorothy Jakusz Pisarski; father-in-law Al Gavin; his siblings and their families: Thomas and Karen Jakusz; Peter and Christine Jakusz; Geralyn and Scott Retzleff; James and Elaine Jakusz; Jody and Terry Peterson; Joseph and Lisa Jakusz; and the families of Jean Jakusz; Vicki and Dennis Lewandowski; Lori and Scott Kluck; and the late Kevin and Barb Gavin; as well as Carrie and Jeff Olson.

We want to Thank You all for your kindness and prayers for peace, comfort and love. Please remember to tell those dear to you that you love them. Private family services will be held.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Gary W. Robida

Gary William Robida, 69, of Medford, Wisconsin, passed away on December 20, 2023 peacefully in his home in the care of his wife Meri and son Josh with the support and care of Hope Hospice of Medford. He was born on November 26, 1954, in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Gary was a hardworking and fun-loving man who was known for his thoughtful and caring nature.

Gary is survived by his loving wife, Meri, their daughter Jocelyn, and son Josh. He is also survived by his brothers Jim, Randy, Terry, Kevin, and sisters Kathy, Barb, Judy. He was preceded in death by his mother Bernice and father Roy.

Gary received his education from Medford Area Schools and graduated from Medford High School Class of 1972. He further pursued his education at Chippewa Valley Technical College, where he earned an Associates Degree in Materials Management.

In addition to his civilian life, Gary served in the National Guard for six years.

Gary dedicated 41 years of his career to Aspirus Medford Medical Center. He began as a Store Room Clerk and EMT, eventually retiring as the Facility Services Director.

Outside of his professional life, Gary had a variety of hobbies that brought him joy and fulfillment. He enjoyed fishing, bow hunting, deer hunting, wood working, camping, and boating. These activities allowed him to connect with nature and pursue his passions.

In memory of Gary, contributions can be made to Hope Hospice of Medford, an organization that provided compassionate care during his final days.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society, Schofield, Wisconsin. No formal service will be held at this time.

Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

DeWayne D. Bulgrin

DeWayne David Bulgrin, 45, passed away on December 19, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

DeWayne was born on February 18, 1978, at the Bremerton, Washington Naval Hospital, son of Belvin and Carol (Howell) Bulgrin. He grew up in Wausau, Wisconsin, and attended Wausau public schools, graduating from Wausau West High School in 1996. DeWayne was an Arborist and owner of Dee Tree Service. He had a great work ethic and was proud of his business. He was a mechanic at heart; he would take anything apart and fix it. He was a good man, always willing to help family, friends, and neighbors.

De resided in Rib Falls, WI with Katherine Siegel and together raised their children, Aaron, Hannah, Nicole, Livia, and Jayna. DeWayne’s family was one of his proudest accomplishments.

He is survived by his parents, his siblings: Dana (William) Carter of Wausau, Charles (Pam) Nelson of California, and Sonya (Troy) Pewtress of Utah, nieces and nephews: Blake, Jaxon and Avaleigh Carter, Troy and Ryan Nelson, Joshua (Brittany) Pewtress and Kayla (Skylar) Limb, and aunts and uncles: Brenda (David) Mayek, and Belva (LeRoy) Tryba, Kenn, Gene, Glen, Gary, and David (Sue) Howell. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Leonard and Irma Bulgrin, Norris and Louise Howell, and aunts: Bernadyne (Donald) Rosenthal, and Bonnie (Keith) Hafermann. He will also be missed by many cousins, friends, neighbors, and clients.

A special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and caregivers that helped DeWayne and his family through this difficult time. Our deepest appreciation to them all.

A celebration of life will be held by the family in 2024. In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, contributions to the family for unforeseen expenses will be greatly appreciated, and can be sent to Katherine Siegel, 131412 Raven Falls Tr. Edgar, WI 54426.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCW.WS

De is our Christmas Angel, never to be forgotten.

A dear friend has written and dedicated a poem to DeWayne:

“The Lumberjack”

He walked through the world with his chin held high

With grit, determination, strength, and purpose in his stride

His hair and his beard shifted lazy in the breeze

The lumberjack stood just as tall as the trees

A pillar of a man, standing six foot four

With an inch or two added from the boots that he wore

He had hands like shovels, he was broad at the beam

He worked hard for his piece of the American Dream

The lumberjack worked his craft with care in the woods

Never felling trees in haste, or taking more than he should

Cultivating landscapes and culling out disease

He was friend to the animals, the birds, and the trees

He whistled as he worked in the sunlight and the breeze

With a babble in the brook and a rustling of leaves

The squirrels chipped hello every time he arrived

The forest loud with chatter, full of birdsong and life

Then came a day with a cold winter chill

When the saw went quiet, and the axe went still

The trees were all silent as they bid him farewell

The forest made no sound when the lumberjack fell

The world wasn’t always kind; his life not black and white

But he lived with integrity, and fought for what was right

Helping others when he could, even when he was in need

Choosing love and generosity in a world filled with greed

His labor, words and deeds have left this world a better place

And who’s to say if he still lives outside this time and space

The seeds he planted grow and thrive; his spirit surely soars

For the legend of the Lumberjack is in our hearts forevermore

Ruth M. Yenter

Ruth M. Yenter, 85 of the town of Bevent, died on Friday, December 22, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Ruth was born on August 3, 1938, the daughter of John and Emily (Hintz) Feltz. On May 21, 1960, Ruth was united in marriage to Florian Yenter at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Torun.

Ruth and her husband, Florian, ran a dairy farm and raised a big family. Ruth loved gardening, watching her birds and feeding her cats.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Florian; five daughters, Audrey Yenter of Hatley, Debbie Yenter of Wittenberg, Gail (friend Russ) Yenter of Stratford, Patti (friend Terry) Yenter of Iola and Kathy (Marvin) Meronk of Galloway; two sons, Florian (friend Shelly) Yenter of Hatley and Jerome (friend Tammy) Yenter of Iola; 18 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Larry (Mary) Feltz of Stevens Point; sisters Nita (Don) Furmack of Oak Creek/Mesa, AZ and Jeanie (Ted) Fischer of Wind Lake; sister-in-law, Jean Feltz of Stevens Point and sister and brother-in-law, Barb and Gerry Trzebiatowski of Rosholt.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, John and Emily Feltz, mother and father-in-law, Angeline and Leo Yenter; sister, Joyce Firkus; brother, Marvin Feltz; brothers-in-law, Joe Firkus, Hillary Yenter, Dave Kieleszewski, Gerald Kluck and Robert Glodowski; sisters-in-law, Betty Yenter, Loretta Kluck, Rita Kieleszewski and Jeanette Glodowski and two grandchildren, Mathew and Ashley, her special angel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am, on Friday, December 29, 2023, at St. Adalbert’s Catholic Church, Rosholt. Father Thomas Nirappel will preside. Visitation will be on Friday, at the church, beginning at 9am, until the time of Mass. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Ruth’s family would like to thank the Wausau Aspirus ER and Cardiac ICU, for all the care they had given to Ruth.

Marshall R. Tesmer

Marshall R. Tesmer, 46 of Ringle, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Marshall was born on May 24, 1977, in Wausau, the son of Donald and Eugenia (Englund) Tesmer.

Marshall worked at Norlen in Schofield for 22 years where he held several positions. He was currently employed at G3 Industries in Mosinee as a machine operator. Marshall loved riding his Harley, which he was very proud of. He enjoyed doing anything outdoors, whether it be hunting, fishing or riding ATV’s and snowmobiles.

Marshall is survived by his son, Dawson Tesmer; parents, Donald and Eugenia Tesmer; brother, Eric Tesmer; nephew, Anders Tesmer; aunt and uncles, Wayne (Louise) Tesmer, Larry (Karen) Tesmer, Karen (special friend, Greg) Tesmer, Kathy (Tom) Henesler, Kent (Barb) Englund, Larry Englund, Terri (Jim) Sensenbrenner and Cindy (Dave) Ehr, as well as many cousins and friends.

Marshall was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; uncles, Dennis Tesmer, Errol Englund and Ron Englund, and cousin, Jennifer Tesmer.

A Funeral Service will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Birnamwood. Rev. Matthew Christians will officiate. Visitation will be on Saturday, from 1 PM until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Catherine Meyer

Catherine ‘Cathy’ Meyer, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 25, 2023, at her home.

Cathy was born on August 5, 1958, in Waukegan, IL, the daughter of William and Reba (Richardson) Burris.

On September 12, 1981, Cathy was united in marriage to Timothy Meyer in Antioch, IL.

Cathy and Tim loved to travel the United States in their camper. They would spend weeks at a time traveling. She enjoyed baking and loved to spend time with her husband, kids and grandchildren.

Cathy is survived by her husband, Tim; two daughters, Megan (Chris) Landowski and Shannon (Rory) Genrich; grandsons, Skyler (Danica) Knaup, Michael and Lee Hamm, Dayton, Dominic and Lincoln Genrich, Xavier, Blake, Zachery, Ashton and Jeremy Landowski; one granddaughter, Scarlett Landowski; fur baby, Thor; best friend, Patty Juskewicz; sister, Denise Karczewski; brothers, Dennis (Ally) Burris, Wendell (Ruby) Burris; Uncle, Wendell Richardson; sisters-in-law, Darlene (Don), Wendy (Jack), Susan (Ken), Pam (Manuel), Kathy (Sam), Debi (Dave), Lisa (Ted) and Shirley; brother-in-law, Butch and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law, Bernice and William Meyer; Aunt, Gale Richardson and brother-in-law, Dean.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements.

