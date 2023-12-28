By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Will Harris, a Wausau attorney who filed paperwork to run for the City Council seat in Dist. 3, will no longer seek the office.

Harris, an attorney who formerly represented his district on the Marathon County Board of Supervisors, told Wausau Pilot & Review Thursday in an email that he has chosen not to run.

“However, I will look forward to continuing to volunteer and serve our community in a number of other capacities in the New Year,” Harris said.

Dist. 3 in Wausau is represented by Tom Kilian, who announced earlier this year he will not run again. Kilian’s mother, Terry Kilian, is running for the seat. Without Harris in the mix, Terry Kilian is so far running unopposed.

Local elections will be held on Tuesday, April 2 and primary elections, if necessary, will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 20. The deadline for filing a notice of non-candidacy passed on Dec. 22, while the deadline for filing candidacy papers is Tuesday, Jan. 2. These dates are applicable for all local elections in Wisconsin, including for offices in specific local municipalities and counties.

In July, Mayor Katie Rosenberg announced her intent to seek a second term. First term Wausau City Council member, Doug Diny of Dist. 4, and resident Christopher Wood, have also announced their mayoral run. Wausau mayors serve four-year terms, while council members have two-year runs. Of those, only Rosenberg has filed complete paperwork. Both Diny and Wood have filed candidacy and campaign finance forms with the city, but not nomination papers, as of Dec. 28. That information is according to the city’s official election page.

