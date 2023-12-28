By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Two Everest Metro Police officers responding to a 911 call shot and killed a man Wednesday who they say was armed with a bladed weapon and was assaulting a woman.

The 911 call came in at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, calling officers to a home in the 3300 block of Mount View Avenue in Weston. Officers say they tried less lethal options to stop the assault but were not successful, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Two officers fired at the man and struck him. Lifesaving measures were not successful and the man, whose name was not immediately released, died at the scene. A woman at the home was transported to a local hospital with injuries police described as life-threatening. Her current condition has not been released.

No police were injured and officials say the incident was captured on body-worn cameras. Officers involved are on administrative duty, per agency policy.

Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA) data shows this is at least the 29th officer-involved shooting this year in Wisconsin, a 100 percent increase from last year.

No names have been released.

DCI is leading the investigation with assistance from the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Wisconsin State Patrol, Kronenwetter Police Department, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, a DCI Crime Response Specialist and members of DCI’s Digital Evidence Unit. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Marathon County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Like this: Like Loading...