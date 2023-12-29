This week’s featured drink is a delicious twist on the traditional Manhattan, with a sweet and creamy flavor of the beloved campfire treat, the s’more. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Chocolate S’more Manhattan

1 1/2 oz. Chocolate Mozart

2 oz. S’mores whiskey

1/2 oz. Vanilla vodka

Puff marshmallow and graham crackers, for garnish

To create this drink, pour the liquids into a shaker to combine, then pour into a martini glass. Garnish with a marshmallow and crushed graham crackers – then serve and savor!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.