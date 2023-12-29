Wausau Pilot & Review

AMHERST – The Newman Catholic boys basketball team suffered its seventh loss in a row, falling to Amherst 61-46 in a nonconference game Thursday at Amherst High School.

Sophomore Quincy Pfender scored 25 points and Lucas Pfiffner added 12 for the Cardinals, who fall to 1-8 this season.

Jaren Alfuth had a team-high 22 points for Amherst (5-5).

Newman Catholic is back in action Thursday, Jan. 4, at home against Phillips in a Marawood Conference crossover game starting at 7:15 p.m.

Falcons 61, Cardinals 46

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (46): Quincy Pfender 25, Lucas Pffifner 12, Griffin Puent 1, Liam McCarty 8. Record: 1-8.

AMHERST (61): Parker Soulsby 8, Colton Vander Laan 2, Spencer Cohen 13, Sully Perkins 7, Jaren Alfuth 22, Taylan McCormick 5, Jack Seeger 4. Record: 5-5.

