AMHERST – The Newman Catholic girls basketball team was held to 15 points in the first half and couldn’t overcome the slow start as it lost a nonconference game at Amherst 64-47 on Thursday at Amherst High School.

Lily Shields scored 21 points and Ashley Jankowski added 17 for the Cardinals, who drop to 2-10 this season.

Scout Spadoni had a game-high 23 points for Amherst (6-5).

Newman Catholic will have a week off before hosting Phillips in a Marawood Conference crossover game on Friday, Jan. 5, at 7:15 p.m.

Falcons 64, Cardinals 47

Newman Catholic 15 32 – 47

Amherst 25 39 – 64

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (47): Mallory Rozwadowski 1 0-0 3, Addison Puent 0 0-0 0, Lily Shields 8 3-4 21, Mel Severson 2 0-0 4, Ashley Jankowski 7 2-2 17, Brianna Schulz 0 0-0 0, Lillian Bodenheimer 0 0-1 0, Aubrey Puent 0 2-2 2. FG: 18. FT: 7-9. 3-pointers: 4 (Shields 2, Rozwadowski 1, Jankowski 1). Fouls: 12. Fouled out: none. Record: 2-10.

AMHERST (64): Hailie Portmann 0 0-0 0, Presley Firkus 1 0-0 2, Mylee Filtz 0 0-0 0, Izzy Dombrowski 2 0-1 4, Lexi Wierba 0 1-2 1, Maddie Lusic 0 0-0 0, Aleah Breed 1 0-0 2, Tatum Maves 5 2-2 13, Alli Venne 0 0-0 0, Olivia Davis 8 1-2 19, Danica Lassa 0 0-0 0, Scout Spadoni 10 3-3 23. FG: 27. FT: 7-10. 3-pointers: 3 (Davis 2, Maves 1). Fouls: 11. Fouled out: none. Record: 6-5.

