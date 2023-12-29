Wausau Pilot & Review

LIFE participants outside Birds in Art. Contributed photo

This week’s featured Wausau-area organization offers ongoing learning opportunities for adults with a myriad of fascinating classes, field trips, discussions and other events held throughout the year.

Learning Is ForEver, or LIFE, offers continuing education and outreach opportunities through a partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. A membership-based association of adult learners, LIFE encourages learning experiences through a wide array of programs that promote intellectual, cultural and social enrichment.

LIFE merged the four UW-Stevens Point campus programs into one lifelong learning program and is open to all adults and retired individuals, regardless of where you live, whether it’s Wisconsin or somewhere across the globe.

Classes are delivered live in person as well as via Zoom, and most are recorded and available to watch at your leisure. UW-Stevens Point campuses including the Wausau location host in-person programs, while many are offered virtually. That means you can join from the comfort of your home, wherever that may be, with no need to worry about driving or parking. LIFE is the perfect way to stay mentally and socially active, and memberships are just $59. Spring membership opens at 9 a.m. Jan. 3, 2024. Click this link to register online.

Since members are the heart of the LIFE program, courses are developed based on member interest. Most classes meet once, while there may be a few that have two parts. Courses and events are offered over two terms: Summer and fall from July through December; winter and spring from January through June. One biannual membership fee entitles you to participate in a many courses as you wish and receive discounts on select UWSP programming for one semester.

Upcoming programs for the spring term include film discussions, a look at the legal and mental health delivery system in Wisconsin, a history book club, a review of early TV comedy, a discussion on artificial intelligence, a Milwaukee Brewers trip, a space exploration and much more. Each term brings a fresh list of offerings carefully curated to pique your interest and offer the greatest range of opportunities to learn and share.

Professor Emeritus of Political Science Ed Miller, LIFE president, said besides exploring interesting topics, the program is important in maintainint cognitive well-being and keeping members socially connected.

Have an idea for a class? Anyone, including non-members, can submit a proposal for the Curriculum Committee’s review. Planning for summer and fall classes happens from February through April. Click here to share your idea for a future session.

In addition to the LIFE lineup, one of the most anticipated events this spring at UWSP is the Good Ideas Conference, a three-day experience for lifelong learners described as a “January thaw for your mind and spirit.” Registration is $69 for non-LIFE members and $59 for LIFE members, with scholarships available. During the conference, held Jan. 9-11 at the UWSP Wausau campus both in person and online, attendees enjoy a full schedule of classes from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., with lunch catered by 2510 Restaurant for an additional fee. Connect with friends over pastry and coffee before launching into a full day of exploration ranging from religion, grief, Wisconsin state park geology, ballroom basics for balance and much more. Choose the classes, led by UWSP faculty and community professionals, that interest you most and leave with a new perspective. Click here for the full schedule and registration information.

On its program page, UWSP quotes Henry L. Doherty, an oil tycoon and businessman with his quote that sums up the LIFE experience. ?”Get over the idea that only children should spend their time in study. Be a student so long as you still have something to learn, and this will mean all your life.”

LIFE learners on Zoom. Contributed photo

Connect with LIFE

