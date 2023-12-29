Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Thomas B. Pitcher

Thomas B. Pitcher, 86, of Kronenwetter, Wisconsin, entered into eternal life on December 20, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 27, 1937, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to the late Arlo and Ann Pitcher.

Tom was a man of many passions. He enjoyed spending his free time fishing and spending time outdoors. One of his favorite getaways was to Northern Wisconsin, where he created lasting memories with his loved ones. Tom was an avid sportsman and spent many hours coaching his children’s sports as well as attending his children’s and grandchildren’s events. Family always came first for Tom, and he cherished every moment spent together.

Professionally, Tom had a successful career as a Financial Executive in the paper manufacturing industry. His exceptional skills and dedication made a significant impact on the companies he served. He was very philanthropic and spent many hours volunteering throughout the community.

Tom is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Judy, his children, Sue (David) Lasater, Brent (Michele) Pitcher, Lisa (Tommy) Daniel, and Danielle (Jake) Sommerfeldt. His legacy also lives on through his grandchildren, Will, Zach, Anna, Hailey, Lexi, Dylan, Derek, and Owen, who were his pride and joy.

Tom was preceded in death by his siblings, Ed, Marilyn, and Barb. He leaves behind his loving brother, Ken (Pat) Pitcher.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, January 13, with visitation from 11 am until 1 pm, at Brainard Funeral Home, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. A celebration of Tom’s life will follow at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Pitcher Family Charitable Fund at the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin (501c3) for a scholarship to a local high school student in Tom’s name – https://cfoncw.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=5026.

His family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Interim Hospice as well as Dr. Chris Peterson of Aspirus Cancer Center, for their care and support during these difficult times.

Tom will forever be remembered as a dedicated family man, an accomplished professional, and a generous and kind-hearted soul. May his spirit find eternal peace, and may his memory bring comfort to all those who knew and loved him.

Cynthia K. Bartel

Cynthia K. Bartel, 84, of Wausau, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

She was born on July 4, 1939, to the late Milton and Marguerite (Lowen) Goehring, in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Cynthia was the spitfire youngest of 3 daughters, growing up on the shores of Lake Menomin in Menomonie, WI.

Cynthia was a proud Stout grad, class of 1961, with a degree in Home Economics as an Alpha Sigma Alpha sister. She met Charles A. Bartel in her senior year at Stout and they married in Chippewa Falls, WI on April 6, 1963.

Cynthia taught Home Economics at John Muir Jr. High, Wausau, WI 1961-1963, Muskego HS, Muskego WI 1963-1964 and Birnamwood HS, Birnamwood, WI 1964-66. After taking a hiatus from teaching to raise her daughters, she worked at JCPenney as a sales associate in the jewelry department and Marathon Savings Bank as a customer service representative.

In addition to raising a family, she taught evening sewing and quilting classes. As an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church, she served on various committees, taught Sunday school and was an officer for United Methodist Women. Over the years, Cynthia was involved in various YWCA clubs including the Horizons Mentorship Program for Southeast Asian teens, Religious Heritage, Antique Study Club, Garden Club. She was also an active member in the local Alpha Sigma Alpha Alumnae Chapter and a charter member of the Marathon County Graduate Home Economists.

Cynthia was a strong, faith filled wife and mother, whose glass was always half full even in the toughest of times. Cynthia had a knack for making a cozy home to be shared with friends and family. She loved sewing, quilting, wool fiber arts and gathering materials for her percolating, creative ideas. She was always ready and willing to drop what she was doing for fun, friends, adventure and travel.

Cynthia is survived by her daughters, Betsy (Ken) Spolarich, and Jenni (Brad) Derks; grandchildren, Leah (Daniel) O’Brien, Emily, and Hallie Spolarich, and Libby (Garrett) Lysne and Zoe Derks; great-grandchild, Graham O’Brien; sisters, Judy Roberts, and Jean Schendel; sister-in-law, Carol (Don) Gossage; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Marguerite Goehring; her husband, Charles Bartel; father and mother-in-law, Arthur and Evelyn Bartel; and brothers-in-law, Jay Roberts, and Richard Schendel.

A celebration of Cynthia’s life will take place on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, in Wausau, WI. A visitation with a light lunch will run from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Cynthia’s honor to: Wesley United Methodist Church, Interim Healthcare Hospice of Wausau, or Shriners Hospitals for Children, Minneapolis, MN.

Robin A. Kurth

Robin Allen Kurth, 68 passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born August 5, 1955 in Wausau, son of the late Raymond and Shirley (Clintsman) Kurth. He was the oldest of three siblings, and he grew up with a love of animals of all kinds. As a kid, he often was found at Roe’s Pet and Garden, asking the owner questions about pets and fish. Before too long, he was working there part time, and his fascination with tropical fish continued to grow.

As a young adult, Robin also developed a love of cooking. He worked at various restaurants in the Wausau and Eau Claire area and at one time owned and operated the Second Chance Restaurant along with family members.

On August 6, 1977, he married Laurie Hirsch, the love of his life, at Zion Lutheran Church in Wausau. Together they raised three boys, Christopher, Mason and Matthew. Throughout the years, their family was often home to dogs, cats, fish, snakes, lizards and birds. When his sons were grown, he became a proud grandpa to two grandchildren, Neveah and Amaris, who he loved to spend time with.

After working in the restaurant business for years, Robin made the switch to retail pet stores. For many years he worked at pet stores throughout Central Wisconsin, South Florida and Minnesota. He owned and operated Cloverbelt Lawn and Pet Store in Schofield and later, Fish Daddy’s in Wausau.

Robin was an avid tropical fish hobbyist and loved talking to other tropical fish enthusiasts. He started and was a member of the Central Wisconsin Aquarium Society and had been a member of the Paranormal Research Society in Wausau. For many years, Robin judged the 4-H tropical fish competition at the Wisconsin Valley Fair. He enjoyed listening to blues music and attended the Big Bull Falls Blues Fest yearly.

Survivors include his loving wife, Laurie; three sons, Christopher (Amy) Kurth, Mason (Ashley) Kurth and Matthew Kurth; two grandchildren, Nevaeh and Amaris Kurth; two siblings, Peggy Kurth and Tim (Kathy) Kurth, Eau Claire; his mother-in-law, Doris Madden; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, James Hirsch.

Funeral services will be at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Angelo Volpe

Angelo Volpe, who founded Angelo’s Pizza Villa in Wausau more than five decades ago, died peacefully on Dec. 17, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was 90.

Angelo was born May 24, 1933 in Chicago to Peter and Margaret Volpe. He married the love of his life, Janet, in 1962, and the couple spent 53 years together before Janet’s death in 2015. The family is comforted in the knowledge that the two are reunited for eternity.

Thanks to a football scholarship, Angelo attended college but quit and moved back home when he realized he couldn’t afford to eat anything but blueberry pie for dinner. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and had a lifelong love of this country and appreciation for those in military service.

Angelo and Janet launched The Pizza Villa in 1956 in DeKalb, Ill. at a time when a large Villa DeLuxe cost just $3.95 – with delivery for 25 cents. The couple moved to Wausau to pave the way for a quieter, safer life for their family and opened the first Angelo’s Pizza in Wausau in the 1960s on Jackson Street in the lower level of the former Northern Hotel. When the hotel was demolished to make way for the Wausau Center mall, Angelo moved the business to its current Sixth Street location in 1979 and remained active in the family business well after his retirement. He prided himself in getting up at 3 a.m. and driving to the restaurant each week to help his family and staff at the restaurant and did so until just weeks before his death.

Angelo was a legend in Wausau, a proud member of the Italian Men’s Club, where he cooked and planned countless functions. A world class cook, he prepared meals for many family weddings and parties and hosted incredible dinners for his family and friends. Over the past few years, he woke up each morning and made a plate of eggs for the dog he pretended to hate, Walter, who loved him fiercely and will miss him forever. Angelo loved nothing more than spending time each week with his loyal friends who would solve the world’s problems together over a glass of whiskey in his basement bar.

Nothing, though, compared to the years spent with Janet, traveling to the Bahamas and other locations, collecting antiques, cooking and making people laugh. He spoiled Janet rotten and delighted in doing so, never questioning her judgment. He would never truly recover from losing her.

Angelo is survived by his children Peter Volpe (Renee), Ringle; Teresa Volpe-Vercimak, of Weston; Maria Volpe, of Merrill; his grandchildren Emily Casteel (Jason), of Pardeeville; Elliott Johnson, of Weston; McKenzie Danielson (Brady), of Weston; Valerie Willis (Herb), of Waco, Tex.; John Sonnentag, of Kronenwetter; Jackson Rammer, of Madison; Sophia Volpe, of Merrill; Amanda (Derek) Gauger, Pete Volpe (Julia); his great-grandchildren Onan, Annabelle and Elias Casteel; Mason and Carrigan Willis; Liam and Haddie Gauger; Cole and Alex Volpe. He is further survived by his sister, Annette Snell, of Oswego, Ill.

In addition to his beloved Janet, he was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Margaret Volpe; his sister Ann Marie and her husband Bob Johnson; his grandson Jalen Vercmak; and his son-in-law, James Vercimak.

The family would like to thank the incredible staff at Compassus Hospice for their help in caring for Angelo in his final days. We are eternally grateful for the support.

Angelo’s legacy will live on through his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and through his many friends and loyal customers who delighted in knowing him throughout the years.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home in Schofield, followed by a 3 p.m. memorial service.

Online condolences can be made at www.honorone.com. John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time.

Duane H. Meyers

Duane Herbert Meyers, age 80, of Colby passed away at home in the arms of his loving wife, Marilyn on Christmas Day, December 25, 2023.

Duane was born on October 25, 1943, the first child of Herbert Jr. and Lenore (Boss) Meyers in Owen. Raised on the family farm in the town of Green Grove, Duane attended elementary school at Woodland Grade School and graduated from Colby High School. He furthered his education by graduating from the Bailey Technical School in St. Louis, Missouri and also received an Associate degree from UW-Marshfield.

After his education, Duane met his lifelong mate at a Boomtown snowmobile race in Curtiss. A couple years later on February 10, 1969, he married Marilyn Kangas in West Bend. He joined the National Guard and served for six years with the 724th Engineer Battalion.

Duane worked as a heavy diesel mechanic at various shops including a time as head mechanic at Lonsberg Trucking. While raising his family with Marilyn, Duane continued his education and received a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts from UW-Platteville and a Master’s program from UW-Superior.

A master of many trades, Duane’s advice and help was sought by many, he was always willing to give this freely. A highlight of his life included transforming his childhood recreational land to a place where he and Marilyn would raise their family, building shops as well as designing and building a home on his own with the help of his wife and children.

Duane lived a long, full life. His interests in life were many from cars to truck-pulling, he could make something out of nothing with all of skills. In his later years, Duane logged many hours with his McDonalds breakfast friends. His physical ability was limited after an accident, severe stroke and a bout with cancer though he never let it stop him from his interests and it strengthened his faith in the Lord. Above all, Duane had immense pride for the family that he and Marilyn created. He enjoyed every moment spent with his wife, family and friends and his canine companion, Elvis.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Marilyn; five children: Ron (Heather) of New Prague, Minn., Aaron (Sara) of Wausau, Darin (Dawn) of Gordon, Troy (Jaimie) Meyers of Victoria, Minnesota and Michelle (Ryan) Boller of Abbotsford; nine grandchildren: Annika, Aracelli, Trenton, Abbey, Zachary, Camryn, Addison Meyers, Kaylee and Chase Boller.

He is further survived by a sister, Jeanne Winkler, Suamico and a brother, Kenneth (Kristi) Meyers, LaVergne, Tennessee, and one sister-in-law, Patricia, Colby as well many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Keith, Robert and Willard Meyers, a brother-in-law Dennis Winker two sisters in law Kathy and Mary Meyers, and a niece Andrea Winkler.

A private family graveside service will take place at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Colby. Pastor Don Bruce will officiate the service.

Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society assisted the family. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Dennis J. Pliskie Sr.

Dennis J Pliskie Sr passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday December 24th.

Dennis was born Sept. 18th, 1943, in Wausau, Wi to the late Stanley & Helen (Schroeder) Pliskie.

On June 5th, 1969, he was united in marriage to Nancy L Vondrasek. This past June they celebrated 54 years of marriage.

Dennis retired in 2004 after dedicating 30 years working at Marathon Electric. He enjoyed listening to country music while “bumming around town.” In his younger years Dennis had an obsession with building model cars and has an impressive collection of a hundred plus cars to show for it! He enjoyed attending the races at State Park Speedway, going to the mud runs and classic car shows with his sons. On the weekends he enjoyed camping and fishing up north with his family in Rhinelander.

Dennis is survived by his wife Nancy, his two sons Dennis Jr. and Michael both of Wausau. Sister in laws Sally Landwehr Marathon, Cindy (Scott) VanProoyen Birnamwood.

Dennis is preceded in death by his two brothers Ronald & Richard Pliskie, and his sister Barbara Wolfgram, his mother and father-in-law Rudolph and Alida Vondrasek, brother-in-law Randall Landwehr and stepfather Larry Olson.

The family would like to thank the hospice care team for all their help and support.

In respect of Dennis’s wishes there will not be a funeral service.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Amanda L. Smrcina

Amanda Lynn (Muhs) Smrcina, 40, of Hatley, died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 23, 2023 as the result of an automobile accident.

Amanda was born on January 3, 1983 in Antigo, the daughter of the late Edwin Muhs and Carol (Bessert) Muhs of Aniwa.

Amanda was a 2001 graduate of Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School. She then graduated from University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and attended Veterinary School for some time. She was currently employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Cloverleaf Terrace in Birnamwood. Amanda enjoyed doing arts and crafts and was a very kind and giving person. She loved spending time with her puppies and cherished the time spent with her son, Caleb.

Amanda is survived by her son, Caleb Edwin Scott Smrcina; mother, Carol Muhs; siblings, Falisha Foxx, Angela Troseth, Vincent (Lettie) Muhs, Maria (Wayne) Burgoyne, Monica (Scott) Schlund, Carina (Daniel) Raub, Theresa Gunderson and Melissa (Robert) Soper and many nieces and nephews.

Amanda was preceded in death by her father and sister Deanna Radun.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Aniwa. Father Vicente Llagas will officiate. Burial will be in Elmhurst Cemetery, town of Rolling, Langlade County at a later date. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9AM until the time of Mass at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Like this: Like Loading...