Catherine Kronenwetter on Friday issued a news release announcing her intent to run for Dist. 1 on the Wausau City Council.

Born and raised in Wausau, Kronenwetter said she has lived on the southeast side for more than 40 years. She attended John Marshall and St. Matthew’s, and graduated from Wausau East with an International Baccalaureate diploma. She is a mother of two, and her children are the fifth generation of the Kronenwetter family to live on Sturgeon Eddy Road.

In her statement, Kronenwetter said she intends to ensure the voices of her neighbors are heard and understood at City Hall, championing open government and effective communication. She said she

“The taxpayer is the boss, not a revenue stream to be exploited for the benefits of a privileged few,” she said, adding that she is skeptical of closed sessions and wants to fight for public access to information about city business.

“Residents should be informed about city business before decisions are made, and city council must have complete information before making decisions, rather than simply rubber stamping mayoral or staff suggestions,” Kronenwetter said.

In addition to a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting, Kronenwetter said she has nearly 20 years of experience as a business analyst working with technical documentation. She has experience on hundreds of employer projects, serving both domestic and international clients, including more than 20 Fortune 500 companies and 13 of the 15 largest banks in America. She also has over a decade as a certified Project Management Professional and as an Accredited ACH (Automated Clearing House) Professional.

“If trusted to be your alderperson, I will do my best to make sure Wausau’s Southeast Side remains a great place to live for generations to come,” Kronenwetter said. “I do not have all the answers, but I have made a career out of asking the right questions to achieve results. I love my hometown and it would be a great honor to serve its people on city council.”

