WAUSAU — Local middle school students will have the opportunity to compete in the National Civics Bee for the first time during the 2023-2024 school year. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, organizer of the National Civics Bee, has named the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce as an official partner to host the competition in 2024.

The National Civics Bee is a competition that encourages young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities. This exciting opportunity extends to students in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades, granting them a unique platform to demonstrate their civics knowledge. Students can enter the competition by submitting an essay online through a link found on WausauChamber.com/NationalCivicsBee. The application period closes on Monday, January 8.

“In these challenging times, fostering a deep understanding of civics and government among our young students is of utmost importance,” said Hilary Crow, vice president of civics at the U.S. Chamber Foundation. “The National Civics Bee provides a unique platform for them to not only showcase their knowledge but also become active and engaged citizens of the future.”

A local event will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2 at the Center for Civic Engagement on the UWSP at Wausau campus.

For educators, the program offers valuable resources, including a teacher guide, to introduce the opportunity to their students. Resources are available on WausauChamber.com/NationalCivicsBee.

Participants in the National Civics Bee will have the chance to gain recognition for their civics knowledge and skills, and compete for prestigious prizes, including a $1,000 cash prize for the state champion. The competition enables students to explore issues that matter to their communities, furthering their understanding of civic engagement and fostering responsible citizenship.

This year, the National Civics Bee has expanded to include students in 28 states. A three-year, $4.5 million grant from the Daniels Fund will allow the U.S. Chamber Foundation to scale the program to all 50 states by 2026.

For more information about the National Civics Bee please visit WausauChamber.com/NationalCivicsBee.

