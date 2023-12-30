Wausau Pilot & Review

Get started on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthy by adding this delicious dip to your party table.

White beans add creaminess to the Kale White Bean Artichoke Dip, as well as fiber and plant-based protein. You’ll be serving up a healthy dose of vitamin B12 – and, for your vegan guests – this relies on vegan cream cheese and cashews for the sauce. Serve with gluten-free crackers, veggies, or any other traditional accompaniment and you’ve got a winner on your hands. Insanely rich, creamy and cheesy!

Click here for the full recipe and instructions. Happy New Year!

Want to sponsor this feature? Reach tens of thousands of readers with your logo, name and ad each time we publish, for just $50 per week. Email christina@wausaupilotandreview.com for details.

Like this: Like Loading...