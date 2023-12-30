Wausau Pilot & Review

In preparing for the year to come the staff at Wausau Pilot and Review took its annual look at all the ways in which the past year shaped our lives, our news coverage, and even our newsroom. For us – and for so many of you – 2023 has been a year of triumphs, challenges and changes.

Looking back at 2023, Wausau Pilot and Review published more than 7,200 stories. Most were written by people in our newsroom. But we also rounded out coverage with stories from the Associated Press, Courthouse News, the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, Kaiser Health News, Wisconsin Public Radio, Madison365 and other well-respected newsrooms producing stories with huge impact for our readers. We amplified our local high school sports coverage and local business reporting, and added additional reporting for school and election issues. We look forward to expanding our coverage further, with your support, in 2024.

As the year draws to a close, we continue to vigorously fight a legal challenge brought by now-Sen. Cory Tomczyk, who appealed a Marathon County Circuit Court decision that dismissed his claim against us. The challenge brought huge legal bills, but also national coverage from the New York Times and other outlets. What’s more, news of the lawsuit prompted a call from lawmakers to establish anti-SLAPP legislation in Wisconsin to help journalists tell the truth without bullying and legal action that can bankrupt the people who work to bring you the news each day. We will continue to fight to ensure no other journalist or newsroom in Wisconsin is forced to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on frivolous litigation, as we await a formal decision by an appeals court.

Speaking of the New York Times, we were humbled to be highlighted in their annual list of important stories of the year told by newsrooms around the country. Earlier this month, the newspaper listed our coverage of the Marathon County Public Library’s battle with supervisors, and the First Amendment protections at stake. Read the NY Times’ list at this link and the story highlighted here.

With the challenges of the year also came a surge of support from readers, both locally and around the globe, who believe in the fight for local journalism and access to news. Now until midnight on Dec. 31, all donations are being matched four times, thanks to the support of multiple national foundations. You can make a one-time donation in any amount at this link.

Here are the top 10 stories you read from Wausau Pilot in 2023:

The start of a new year is always a time to reflect on the past and plan for the future, while resolving to be better and do greater things. The same is true for us at Wausau Pilot. Our most significant resolution for 2024: Continue serving the people of central Wisconsin in the best way we know how, while striving to provide the best and most thorough coverage of the issues that matter most to you.

Have a wonderful holiday.

Like this: Like Loading...