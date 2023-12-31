Do you enjoy helping kids? GiGi’s Playhouse has volunteer opportunities in the areas of the kitchen, music, tutoring and movement-based programming. Email volunteerwausau@gigisplayhouse.org or complete a volunteer application at https://gigisplayhouse.org/wausau/volunteer/.

Do you have front desk reception experience? Good News Project seeks volunteers who can commit at least a ½ day per week. Answer phones, fill in paperwork and greet guests. Other small duties could be assigned during downtime. Contact Rouleen at 715-843-5985 or rouleen@goodnewswi.com.

Is your dog therapy certified? Volunteers and their therapy certified dogs are needed to visit patients with Heartland Hospice Services. All dogs must be current on vaccines and certified as a pet therapy dog. Contact Heartland Hospice if you have any questions about the certification process. Call 715-344-4541 and ask for the volunteer coordinator, Mary, to learn how to join our team. You can also email Mary at Mary.Dulske@Heartlandhospice.com.

Do you enjoy cleaning and organizing? The Children’s Imaginarium seeks volunteers to monitor cleanliness, as well as safety and security in exhibit and classroom areas. Other responsibilities include picking up props, laundry and washing props, managing guest questions and concerns, and documenting and reporting incidents. Email Hello@childrensimaginarium.org or call 715-907-7801, ext. 101. Visit https://childrensimaginarium.org/support/ to complete a volunteer inquiry form.

In-Kind Needs

Do you have stamps to donate? Faith in Action mails birthday cards to each of its care-receivers and volunteers on an on-going basis. (Thirty to 50 cards each month). We are looking for help with postage. Stamps can be dropped off at its office or ordered online and mailed to the Faith in Action office at 630 Adams St., Wausau, WI 54403. Office hours are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. If you have any questions, contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com.

Are you looking for an opportunity to contribute to inspiring children and their families as they discover hands-on exploration and educational experiences through play? The Children’s Imaginarium seeks many items that are included on a wish list on Amazon. Visit Support – Children’s Imaginarium (childrensimaginarium.org) Email Hello@childrensimaginarium.org with questions.

