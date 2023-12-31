Wausau Pilot & Review

A 48-year-old man is dead after losing control of a UTV in Lincoln County, officials said early Sunday.

The crash was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 31 on Scott Road, south of Heldt Street, in the town of Scott. A 911 caller reported the crash and said the driver was trapped and unresponsive.

Police say the driver, a 48-year-old man, was southbound on Scott Road when he entered the ditch and rolled. He died of his injuries.

A passenger in the crash was treated at the scene and left in a private vehicle, officials said. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Merrill Fire, Merrill Police and the Lincoln County Coroner’s office.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family members.

