A 29-year-old Merrill woman is facing felony drunken driving charges after an arrest early New Year’s Day, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Marissa Rose Atkinson is in custody at the marathon County Jail. She was arrested shortly after 2 a.m. Jan. 1, 2024.

The State Patrol says a trooper stopped Atkinson, who was behind the wheel of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, on Schofield Avenue near Alderson Street for speeding and for a registration violation.

Atkinson underwent field sobriety testing after a trooper noted alleged impairment, a news release stated.

Marathon County Jail records indicate Atkinson is also being held on a misdemeanor warrant. A court appearance is expected on Tuesday.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

