Police have identified the victim in a fatal weekend crash on I-39 as 24-year-old D’Andra M. Jones, of Wisconsin Dells.

The crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 30 near Plover, on I-39 at Birch Drive. Police say Jones was behind the wheel of a 2006 Honda Accord and headed north when she lost control, veered into the median and drove into the path of a southbound 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan with two people inside.

Jones was transported by ambulance to Aspirus Hospital in Stevens Point, where she was pronounced dead.

A passenger in the van, 68-year-old Shelley Chitko, was taken to a clinic for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. John Pittsley, 73, was driving the van and was not injured, police said. Both Chitko and Pittsley are from Friendship, Wis., according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

A portion of I-39’s southbound lanes were closed for about two hours while the crash scene was cleared.

According to a Wisconsin State Patrol release, all passengers were wearing seat belts and alcohol use is not a suspected factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

