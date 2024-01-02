MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection invites people with a passion for promoting agriculture to apply to be the 77th Alice in Dairyland through Jan. 31.

Alice in Dairyland travels extensively promoting Wisconsin’s agricultural industry and its impact on the state economy. In this highly visible and fast-paced position, Alice in Dairyland serves as a full-time spokesperson, cultivates relationships with television, radio and print media outlets throughout the state, writes and delivers speeches at events, and uses social media to tell the stories of Wisconsin agriculture. Additional duties include developing and executing marketing plans, delivering classroom presentations, and networking with industry professionals. Alice must also learn and retain information about the diversity of Wisconsin agriculture and be able to tailor that information to educate both urban and rural audiences.

“Serving as Alice in Dairyland is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I will be forever thankful for this experience,” said 76th Alice in Dairyland Ashley Hagenow in a news release. “Serving as an ambassador for Wisconsin agriculture is the most rewarding and exhilarating experience.”

Alice in Dairyland applicants should have an interest in Wisconsin agriculture, public speaking experience, and at least three years of experience, education or training in communications, marketing, education or public relations. Applicants must also be female, Wisconsin residents, and at least 21 years old.

This one-year, full-time, contractual position starts July 8. The chosen candidate will travel extensively and be required to be in-person at the DATCP’s Madison office each week. The annual salary for Alice in Dairyland is $45,000 and includes holiday, vacation and sick leave, and use of a state vehicle while on official business. Reimbursement is provided for an individual health insurance premium up to $450 a month and professional travel expenses.

To apply, provide a cover letter, completed application form, resume and contact information for three professional references to DATCPAlice@wisconsin.gov or PO Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911 by 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 31. Application materials are available on the Alice in Dairyland website.

Qualified applicants will have a preliminary interview on Feb. 24 at DATCP’s Madison office or via Microsoft Teams. Top candidates are required to attend a two-day program briefing and press announcement March 1-2, and a three-day final interview process May 2-4 in Door County.

For more information about the Alice in Dairyland program, visit aliceindairyland.com.

