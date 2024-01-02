WAUSAU – Aspirus Heart Care will offer a free seminar on atrial fibrillation its risks and innovative treatment options offered at Aspirus Heart Care.

Atrial fibrillation, the most common heart condition, is estimated to affect over 2.5 million Americans. AFib is a heart rhythm disorder that causes the heart to beat irregularly, greatly increasing the risk of stroke and congestive heart failure.

The seminar will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at Hilton Garden Inn, 151401 Highway NN in Rib Mountain. It is free to attend, but registration is required.

Aspirus Heart Care Cardiothoracic Surgeon, John Johnkoski, M.D., and Electrophysiologist, Kevin Rist, MD PhD, will provide information about traditional management, minimally invasive surgical procedures, and catheter-based ablation, as well as combined catheter and surgical approaches, like the new Convergent procedure, that treat atrial fibrillation and allow people to reduce symptoms, prevent strokes and live more active lives.

“The major issues with atrial fibrillation aren’t the symptoms, which are certainly troubling. Rather, patients with the condition risk heart failure and stroke,” Johnkoski said. “The risk of stroke increases about five-fold in individuals with AFib compared to those in normal sinus rhythm.”

To register for this event, call 800-847-4707, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or visit aspirus.org/classes-events.

