Damakant Jayshi

Six candidates, including three incumbents, are in the race for the three open seats on the Wausau School Board in the spring election, while three candidates are vying for two seats on the D.C. Everest School Board.

Incumbents Pat McKee, Karen Vandenberg and Cody Nikolai will face off with former board member Jane Rusch, along with challengers Sarah Marie Brock and Fred Tealey.

At the D.C. Everest Area School District,Larry Schaefer, Katie Felch and Steven Cronin are in the school board race, said Ellen Suckow, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent & School Board.

No primary will be necessary for these two contests since the number of candidates does not exceed the limit that would trigger one.

The election is on Tuesday, April 2.

