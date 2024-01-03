Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Roger L. Passow

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Roger Lee Passow on December 31, 2023. Born on February 16, 1962, in Wausau, Roger was a beloved father, respected paramedic, mechanic, and a cherished member of the community.

Roger’s life was one of adventure and compassion, always seeking to serve others in their time of need. He dedicated his career to the field of emergency care, working tirelessly as a paramedic to provide comfort and care to those in distress. His unwavering commitment to saving lives and making a difference shone through his work every day.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Roger was a man of many passions. He had a deep appreciation for the outdoors, finding solace in hunting and fishing. His favorite pastime was fishing with his son Christopher, creating cherished memories that will live on forever.

Roger was a true sports enthusiast, and he delighted in cheering for his favorite teams. Whether it was attending Wausau Woodchucks Baseball games with Christopher, passionately supporting the Milwaukee Brewers, or donning the green and gold to cheer on the legendary Green Bay Packers, his spirit and love for the game were unmatched. He especially enjoyed attending holiday parades and sharing the joy with his family.

Roger’s dedication to his craft extended beyond providing care to patients. He also shared his knowledge and expertise by teaching CPR and EMS at the local technical college, passing on his skills to future generations of medical professionals. His passion for education and his desire to make a lasting impact on the community will always be remembered.

Roger’s legacy will forever be carried on by his beloved son, Christopher (Alyssah) Passow. Their bond was unbreakable, formed through shared adventures, milestones, and the deep and unending love of a father and son. Stepdaughters Jamie Rivera and Tracy Allen. Roger is further survived by Christopher’s mother, Becky (Ronald) Verhasselt; siblings, Thomas (Jill) Passow, Gary Passow, Ronald Passow, Wayne (Sue) Passow, Robert (Candy) Passow, and Shirley (randy) Ecker; cousins, including Tim Passow and his daughter, Samantha; friend and roommate, Nancy Stokes; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Catherine; sister, Barb (Scott) Nies; sister-in-law, Kris Passow; and cousins.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 3:00 pm, where we will gather to remember Roger’s life and honor his memory. Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until the time of service a Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are appreciated.

Though Roger may be physically absent from our lives, the impact he had on his family, friends, colleagues, and those he served as a paramedic will forever remain.

Christine M. Cagle

Christine Cagle (Goetsch) of Wausau, passed away in her home on December 17, 2023, at the age of 37. Christine had a love for animals and her son Aiden. She enjoyed vacationing and getting out of town, to warmer climates, when she could.

She is survived by her son, Aiden Flynn; her father, Rick Goetsch; her mother, Lynda Ziner; her sisters, Stephanie (Cory) Schreiber, and Cassie (Josh) Goetsch; as well as her nieces, Jolene Blakeslee, Lily Olson, and Bailey Kurth; her nephew, Kristopher Kurth; grandmother, Marlene Goetsch; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins; all of which she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Theodore Goetsch.

Christine was cremated at Helke Funeral Home. The funeral and celebration will be determined and private or by invite.

Verna L. Peter

Verna Lee Peter, a beloved member of the community and a dedicated Certified Nursing Assistant in the healthcare industry, peacefully passed away on December 30, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on October 6, 1936, in Wausau, WI, to her late parents.

Verna, she valiantly served as a Certified Nursing Assistant, providing compassionate care to those in need for over 25 years at Colonial Manor. Though she may not have obtained a college degree, Verna pursued college credit and continually expanded her knowledge to better serve her patients.

In her personal life, Verna was a loving mother to her children; Robert (Jackie) Peter, Carol (George) Michalski, Bruce Peter, Karen (Norb) Albrecht, Diane (Bob) Muldoon, and Christine Laurent. Verna shared a close bond with her siblings Wayne (Marjorie) Viergutz and Beverly Jackson. The loss of her presence leaves a profound void in the hearts of her extended family, including numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. Sadly, Verna was preceded in death by her grandson, Kevin, as well as her siblings Delores Prochnow and John “Jack” Viergutz.

Verna will be fondly remembered for her talent in the kitchen. She collected family recipes, enjoyed canning. She found joy in crocheting, embroidery, hummingbirds, and delving into her family’s genealogy. Verna loved going to casinos, pot-lucks, or playing cribbage. Above all, she cherished quality time spent with family and friends.

A visitation for Verna will be held on Thursday, January 4 at BRAINARD FUNERAL HOME, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston, from 4-7 pm. Visitation will resume on Friday, January 5 at PEACE UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 1530 Grand Avenue, Schofield, from 10 am until the time of her funeral service at 11 am. Verna’s life, share cherished memories, and provide the comfort and support needed during this difficult time.

Verna Lee Peter will forever be remembered as a woman of grace, compassion, and a dedicated caregiver. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of all those who were fortunate enough to have known her. May she rest in eternal peace.

Chad J. Glaze

Chad “Cleatus” Glaze, 48, of Merrill, WI, was tragically taken from this life on Sunday, Dec. 31st, 2023, in a UTV accident.

Chad was born February 23rd, 1975 in Appleton Wisconsin to Jerry and Ila Glaze. He was their treasure. He lived in Nevada for a number of years, where his love for the western lifestyle emerged, before moving back to the Midwest.

Chad graduated college from the University of Wisconsin, River Falls, with a degree in Broad Area Agriculture. Ask him to see his business card sized diploma- he carried it in his wallet for proof! He was a proud member of the rodeo team riding broncs and breaking his collarbone in the process! He and his friends founded the Boar’s Nest Country Club, spending their time making mischief and attempting to ‘avoid’ trouble.

He married Kristin Barth, the love of his life, on October 19, 2001. Together they raised two amazing kids, ran a successful business, and kept the home and farm of their dreams. They made their life together everything they’d wanted. Kids, cows, horses, llamas, land and love. What else could they want?

He was an entrepreneur at heart and started Vine Vest North and more recently 4G Family Farms and farm supply. Vine Vest was a labor of love. His customers became friends and his philosophy of always doing what’s right for them always earned him respect. Chad attended the Missouri Auction School, the Harvard of Auction Schools, after which he started working as an Auctioneer for Wausau Sales. He obtained his real estate license and was soon selling real estate at auction, which gave him a lot of satisfaction. He simply loved being at an auction.

One of his other talents was being a Rodeo Announcer. He announced the River Falls college rodeo for several years. He passed his love for rodeo onto Katy, delighted when this past year she was crowned Wi River Pro Rodeo Princess.

Chad was the past President of the Partnership for Progressive Agriculture, Past President of the Market Animal Sale Committee, board member for the NTC Agricultural Center of Excellence, 4H leader and announced the market animal sale for many years. In 2023 he ran for and was elected Chairman for the Town of Berlin. He was quickly learning many things about local government and, we believed, was destined to run for higher office. He enjoyed the challenge of improving the organizations, that thought process led him to join many different boards, often dragging Kris along with him. If he joined it, so did she.

Chad was larger than life, in so many ways. He had an unbelievable smile and a contagious laugh. He would laugh so hard, tears would leak from his bright blue eyes. When the story telling started and his eyes started to twinkle you couldn’t help but feel good and want to be in his presence. Many a night was spent telling stories in the card room, built specifically for Chad to entertain their friends.

Chad absolutely loved to hunt. Spending time at the hunting shack in Ogema or on the annual hunting trip to Montana brought so much joy to his life. The people he met along the way soon became family to all of us. Sometimes we thought he enjoyed the planning process almost as much as the trip!

Being an avid fisherman, he knew every lake in Wisconsin and exactly what fish you could catch there. He loved going to Canada to fish, he had just started an ‘annual’ trip to Bluffy Lake and was so excited to have Jase join him this year on the adventure of the year.

Being a self-proclaimed Foodie, he was always on the search for the best prime rib. Just try to go somewhere that didn’t have Prime Rib on a Saturday night and you’d be met with the ‘are you sure you want to go THERE to eat’ question. Before long you’d be headed to his favorite prime rib restaurant, and you’d be happy about it because you’d made him happy. If you named any town in Wisconsin, he could tell you not only the best place to eat, but the best thing on the menu.

His love for his family was all consuming. Chad’s family “was his everything” and he would do anything to help Kris, Jase and Katy achieve their goals. If you said you wanted to do it, he’d say, ‘make it happen’ and he’d help you do just that. He often told Kris that everything he did was for them. Everything. And he was right. One of the highlights of his year was being able to ride along with Jase in the big rig. His love for his kids was an amazing thing to witness.

For him family was the company you keep. The friends in our lives are the best. They are truly the family we got to choose. Not a day went by that Chad wasn’t talking, laughing with or planning some adventures with his friends. If you said you needed something, Chad was there to help you. If you were a friend of his, you were a friend for life. More than 25 years after leaving River Falls, he could still walk into Mel’s and someone would know him, calling out to their old friend Cleatus.

There was often talk of holding a class on his absolute favorite movie, Lonesome Dove. After all, according to Chad, everything you needed to know in life could learned from Lonesome Dove. Most of the recipients of these lessons would be the kids’ friends. He freely imparted life lessons to the young adults that were often in the house. They’d greet him with a hello Father Chad, Chadwick, Chadweiser, Papa Cleatus, and he’d beam with pride.

‘It’s been quite a party ain’t it?’

Thank you to everyone who’s stopped, called, messaged, fed us, offered and gave assistance and sent us love as we maneuver through these days without our beloved husband, father, son and friend. Our love for him and you is unending.

Preceding him in death are his mother, Ila Glaze; cousin, Ryan Ruesch; brother-in-law, Bobby Schuma; uncle, Tony Baranowski Jr.; aunt, Dian Schmidt; and maternal grandmother, Esther Kirkeide.

Chad is survived by his love, Kris Glaze; son, Jase; and daughter, Katy, all of Merrill. His father, Jerry Glaze; mother & father-in-law, Barbara & Brian Barth, of Casa Grande AZ; grandmother, Lorene Baran; aunts & uncles, Jim & Mary Lou Glaze, Rex & Barb Ruessch, Rod & Paula Ruesch, Reno & Patti Ruesch, Ray Ruesch, Larry Schmidt, and Stacy Baranowski; and many cousins, nieces & nephews.

He’d expect cowboy hats, boots and Western wear at his service. As Chad would say, “Is this Ranchy enough?”

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5304 44th Avenue, Wausau (Village of Maine), with Rev. Maggie Westaby officiating. Visitation will begin on Friday, January 5 at 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, and continue at the church on Saturday beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Private burial will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a scholarship fund that will be established.

Sharon F. Borchardt

Sharon F. Borchardt, 70, died Monday, January 1, 2024 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born August 17, 1953 in Wausau, daughter of the late David and Dorothy (Prahl) Kunze. On April 28, 1973 she married Frederick “Freddy” Borchardt at St. John Lutheran Church, town of Easton.

Sharon attended St. John Lutheran School and graduated from DC Everest. She was a full time Mom but also worked for Sunset Country Store and Pick N Save. She was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church and was active in Care Ministry, Adult Fellowship and Senior Club. Some of her other hobbies included playing cards, card club and above all spending time with her family. She never missed an opportunity to attend activities of her children or grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Freddy; children, Rick (Kim) Borchardt, Amy (Greg) Lund and Kyle (Susie) Borchardt; grandchildren, Ashley and Chase (Alexis Kielman) Borchardt, Brianna, Logan and Emma Lund, Felicia and Shelby Borchardt; one great grandson, Hayden Lund; siblings, Diane Schlund, Lyle (Lana) Kunze, Steve (Carol) Kunze, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Lynn Mulvania.

Memorial services will be Noon on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at St. John Lutheran Church, town of Easton. Rev. John Stransky will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service all at St. John Lutheran Church, town of Easton.

The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to Davita Dialysis Center, Emily, Justin, Dr. Ting, Dr. Babiarz, Kayson and Ashley for their compassionate care given to Sharon during her stay at Aspirus.

Dad, we can’t thank you enough for all the love and compassion you gave to Mom on a daily basis, we know it wasn’t always easy, but you always put her first, even at the very end. We love you!

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John Church or School.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Marcia D. Friedrich

Marcia D. Friedrich (Szuminski), 68, Wausau, passed away December 30, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born October 15, 1955 in Wausau WI to the late Betty Szuminski and Clarence Szuminski.

Marcia attended Wausau East High School. She married Scott Friedrich, November 12, 1978. Marcia worked at Home Depot in Wausau before retiring. She loved putzing in her garden, canning, watching the birds at her many feeders and viewing Young in the Restless religiously. She loved her family and always had time for a quick bit of sarcasm and sass.

Marcia is survived by her husband of 46 years, Scott; son Nicholas Friedrich; grandsons Kole and Keaton Friedrich; sister Renee (Mark) Peterson; sister-in-law Tammy Friedrich; and many nieces and nephews. To include her honorary daughter, Patricia (Tooter) Miller and honorary sister Sue Wilson.

Marcia is preceded in death by her mother, Betty Szuminski, her father, Clarence Szuminski; infant brother, Dwight; nephew, Blake Bublitz; parents-in-law, Herbert and Betty Friedrich; brother-in-law, Kim Friedrich; sister-in-law Kathy Brietzke.

Her final wish was that there would be no funeral services.

Rodney C. Geib

Rodney “Charlie” C. Geib, 81, died Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born March 2, 1942 in West Bend, son of the late Lester and Stella (Lochen) Geib. On October 23, 1971 he married Barbara Monday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Newburg.

Rod was an entrepreneur and worked in sales for several companies including 14 years for Tecumseh Products, then around 10 years with Miracle Maid, followed by Marmet, The Beacons and World Financial Group. He was a volunteer on the Newburg Fire Department, member of the Ozaukee Horsemen and competed in barrel racing. He loved snowmobiling and was a car enthusiast who loved working on anything with a motor.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Geib; children, Nathan, Sybilia, Jennifer, Eric and Holly Geib; grandchildren, Zoe and Austin; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Ava; siblings, Roger (Audrey) Geib, Dale (Karen) Geib and Mary (Steve) Crittenden, many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Donna (Vernon) Fisher.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Ruth E. Paul

Ruth E. (Ringle) Paul

92, Edgar, died Friday December 29, 2023, at Copperleaf Assisted Living in Marathon.

She was born on April 19, 1931, in Edgar, daughter of Agnes (Worzella) and Ervin Ringle. On September 4, 1954, she married Merlin E. Paul, who preceded her in death in December 2009.

Ruth lived her life with an “attitude of gratitude” towards the many blessings she had in life, especially her family, friends, and faith. She grew up in Edgar, graduating from Edgar High School in 1948, and then graduating from Milwaukee Lutheran School of Nursing. She loved to tell of her experiences working as a Registered Nurse–at times tending to some of the Milwaukee Braves baseball players. It was in Milwaukee, while inquiring about a ride to Edgar, that she met Merlin and ”the rest is history”. They were married at St. Stephen Lutheran Church. After leaving Milwaukee, living in Edgar and then Wausau, they purchased a Rib Falls dairy farm, where Ruth was both homemaker and a partner in the business. They sold the farm in 1984 and moved into a Rib Falls home that they built. In 1995, they moved to Edgar. Living in town allowed Ruth to provide care for her parents. She also served as an election worker, volunteered driving Meals on Wheels, administered Red Cross blood pressure screenings, and was active in the American Legion Auxiliary. Throughout her adult life she was very active in the music ministries at St. Stephen. Her passions included playing the piano (self-taught), reading, writing letters, socializing, and finding any excuse to offer ice cream or treats to visitors. Throughout her life she stayed active, always moving around—except for those brief daily naps after lunchtime.

Ruth is survived by her children, David (Kimberly) Paul, Stephanie (Greg) Lindholm, Philip (Joan) Paul, Keith (Anne) Paul; six grandchildren, Kelly, Erin, Alyssa, Lucas, Elizabeth, and Katherine; two great-grandchildren, Harriet and Gideon; her sisters, Grace (Robert) Reed, Joan (Donald-deceased) Beckman, and Bernice (Patrick) Seifried; sister-in-law / brother-in-law Carolla (Paul) and Walter Gust; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother, Edward Ringle.

The family extends our heartfelt gratitude to Ruth’s sisters & relatives, friends, neighbors, Copperleaf staff, Pastor Gail, and Debbie Marzynski for their loving support.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 12, 2024 starting at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Edgar, with the funeral service starting at 12:00 p.m. noon. The Reverend Gail Sowell will officiate. Burial at the Edgar Cemetery will immediately follow the funeral service; afterwards luncheon will be served in St. Stephen’s basement.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Edgar Circle of Joy or the St. Stephen Project Fund.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Paul J. Czaplewski

Paul John Czaplewski, age 66, passed away on December 26, 2023 at Cranberry Court Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids. He was the son of the late Edward P. Czaplewski Jr. and Bernice A. Simonis. He was born in Milwaukee, WI on March 8, 1957. He attended local grade schools and attended high school at Fritsche High School.

He was married to Roxanne Kahl and the couple had one child, Kaitlyn Czaplewski. The couple later divorced.

Paul worked on the Harmerski’s farm in Plover. Some of his favorite past times were spent with his family and friends. He enjoyed going up north, fishing, camping, watching movies, playing the game of Risk, and spending time with his grandson Zaylin. He also loved to spend time with his dogs Zoey and Sophie.

Paul is survived by his grandchild, Zaylin Czaplewski, Shawano, Wi; siblings Kathy Rohn of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; Gary (Fran) Czaplewski of Stevens Point, WI; Nancy (Joe) Peterson of Fenton, DE, and Julie (Scott) Zabawa of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Kaitlyn Czaplewski, grandson Raylin, his parents, uncles and aunts, one sister Annie Ray, one brother Edward Czaplewski and two brother-in-laws Victor Rohn and Darrin Ray.

A celebration of Paul’s life will take place in at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home 948 Grand Ave. Schofield, WI, January 8th, 2024 from 9am to 11am followed by a service. Followed by a private committal at a later date. Tributes and stories of Paul’s life may be shared at HonorOne.com

Jeanne E. Jolitz

Jeanne Ellen Jolitz, age 93, of Mosinee, WI passed away peacefully December 26, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, surrounded by family. Jeanne was born on January 4, 1930 in Milwaukee, WI to Milton and Margaret (Peters) Luedke. She graduated from Rufus King High School class of 1949 and went on to marry Kenneth Jolitz on May 13, 1950. Jeanne and Kenneth were married for 54 years until his passing in 2004. After spending time raising her five children, Jeanne spent many years working as a Nursing Assistant at Golden Age Nursing Home in Tomahawk, WI until her retirement. Jeanne enjoyed retirement traveling (especially cruises), embroidery, knitting and crocheting, reading, attending church, and playing bingo.

Family meant everything to Jeanne, and she found tremendous joy spending time with her loved-ones. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, and her absence will be deeply felt by her loved ones. She is survived by three daughters: Margaret Peterson, Mary (Dean) Barker, and Donna (Gordon) Weil; 13 grandchildren: Misty Jolitz, Kathy (Mike) Boushley, Chris (Karen Mittmann) Jolitz, Nicholas (Chrissy) Jolitz, Kelly Jolitz, Kevin (Riana Mefferd) Peterson, Valerie (Chris) Grubb, Thomas (Becky Krueger) Jolitz, Desirae (Jon) Weller, Ross Cannon, Jamie (Ryan Kluck) Jolitz, Rachael Barker, and Nicole Barker; 22 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren on the way. She is also survived by two daughter-in-laws: Linda Jolitz and Carol Jolitz.

In addition to her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Jolitz; two sons: Lawrence Jolitz and Daniel Jolitz; daughter-in-law Susan Schmidt; brother Donald Luedke; sister-in-law Marilyn Luedke; great granddaughter Heidi Cannon, and two great-grandchildren Brandon Brown and Kaylie Pfeifer.

Jeanne made many friends at Acorn Hill that will greatly miss her warm smile and genuine kindness.

The family would like to extend their most sincere gratitude to the staff at Acorn Hill Senior Living Community and the team at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for their kind and compassionate care.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church in Mosinee, WI on January 4, 2024. Family and friends may gather from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Jeanne will be laid to rest next to her husband following Mass at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Mosinee, WI and a luncheon at the church will follow.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisiting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Daniel J. Albright

Daniel James Albright 1970 ~ 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Daniel James Albright announces his passing on December 28, 2023, from a short battle of colon cancer.

Dan, who was 53, and from Weston, WI.

He is survived by his loving wife, April Albright whom he met in 2010, and married in 2015. Also, his sons and stepsons are Anthony Emkes (Caitlin), Justin, Ben Albright, Tyler, Logan Willcocks.

He is further survived by his mother Phyllis Albright, his siblings Mark (Mary) Albright, and Chari Albright, his 3 wonderful grandkids, Oliver, Finn Emkes, and Jayden Juers.

Dan worked at B & D Fabricator in Edgar for 6 years, where he was a Design Engineer. Everyone at his work was like a second family, and he enjoyed what he did, and working with everyone there.

Dans hobbies included, MASCAR and RC Racin, Biking and Kayaking, Astronomy, and Astrophotography. There wasn’t a constellation or a star he didn’t like or try to get a picture of. His favorite uncle was Thomas Albright, who was always there for our family.

The Celebrant for Danny’s funeral is Todd Brinkman, who was also his boss, his friend, and a close confidant.

Daniels services will be held on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Ave., with Visitation from 2:00 p.m. until the time of Service at 4:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Mary H. Judell

Mary Hatheway Judell 1921-2023

Mary passed away on December 27, 2023, at the age of 102 at home in Mosinee. She was born on May 3, 1921, in Hartford, Connecticut, the daughter of Russell and Ruth Johnson Hatheway.

She grew up and attended public schools in West Hartford, Connecticut. Mary was a public health and a school nurse. She graduated as a RN from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and subsequently received a BS degree from Columbia Teachers College in NYC.

Her future husband, Robert (Bob) Judell was a graduate student at Columbia Business School. They were married on February 28, 1948, in NYC at Riverside Church Chapel. Mary’s first job was with the Henry Street Visiting Nurse Service in NYC, and her last job was a nurse at Devereux School, Santa Barbara, CA. After Mary retired, she was an active member and officer of non-profit group providing free or minimal cost local area rides, mainly to seniors. Mary also became a duplicate bridge player and was a Bronze Life Master. Mary and Bob traveled extensively outside USA both independently and with tour groups. After 30 years in California, Mary and Bob moved to Wausau, Wisconsin, in 2005, to be near their elder son David’s family in Spirit.

Their younger son Douglas, several years later, relocated to Wisconsin to live with his parents and provide assistance with managing the household. (In addition to her husband). Mary is survived by sons David (Cindy) and Douglas; also a grandson, Travis (Amanda) Judell and great grandson Jace Judell.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Judell, a granddaughter, Urilla Judell, who passed in 2012.

There will be no funeral service. At a later date, a memorial service will be held at the First Universalist Unitarian Church of Wausau.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Roger F. Maus

Roger F. Maus, 80 of Mattoon, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at home.

Roger was born on July 13, 1943, in Mattoon , the son of Sylvester and Margaret (Nockerts) Maus.

On June 20, 1964, Roger was united in marriage to Marilyn Leslie at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mattoon.

Roger and his wife, Marilyn, farmed together for over 30 years. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with family. Roger especially loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. You could always find Roger working or lending a helping hand.

Roger is survived by his wife, Marilyn; two children, Mark (Erin) Maus and Steve Maus; five grandchildren, Stephanie Maus, Matthew (Kallie) Maus, Julianna Maus, Samuel Maus and Daniel Maus; three great-grandchildren, Tobey, Alyssa and Emily Maus; siblings, Roy Maus, Betty (Donald) Mogenson, Shirley Clauss, Ruth (Kenneth) Hafferman, Judy (Mike) Thiex and Janet Walter; brother and sister-in-law, Darlene Maus and Gary Jahnke, as well as other relatives and friends.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Theodore (Irene) Maus, John (Ruth) Maus, Harold Maus, Ronald (Margaret) Maus, Richard Maus, Dorothy (David) Jahnke, Karen Jahnke and one brother, in infancy; brother and sister-in-law, Patricia Maus and Russell Clauss.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Rev. Steven Pockat will officiate. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Nelda M. Greene

Nelda Mae (Miller) Greene passed from death here on this earth to her heavenly glory on December 28, 2023, in Wausau, WI, at the age of 90.

When Nelda was a young lady, her parents purchased a farm outside of Waltham, Minnesota. The second of four children, Nelda learned a good work ethic on the farm which served her well in life. Growing up, Nelda attended a private Lutheran grade school; then, by working hard and being intelligent, Nelda was able to skip two grades, graduating from Austin High School in 1949. From there, she attended Winona State College, majoring in Education. Nelda’s first teaching job was in Red Wing, Minnesota.

One summer Nelda and her friend Zola, traveled to San Diego, CA, where Nelda met the love of her life, Howard E. Greene. Nelda and Howard corresponded by mail and were married two years later in 1956. Following the wedding Howard was drafted into the military during peacetime, the couple resided in France where Nelda taught the American children on the base. Nelda and Howard enjoyed traveling in their spare time while overseas and were able to visit many European countries.

Nelda and Howard made their first home in National City, CA. Howard worked at Rohr Industries and Nelda cared for their two young daughters. In 1968, after working hard and being frugal, they were able to buy a lot in Bonita, CA, where their forever home was built. Nelda tutored part-time out of their new home and loved teaching children to read while continuing to raise her daughters. The family attended St. Marks Lutheran Church in Chula Vista, CA.

Nelda was active in her community; she enjoyed her bridge group, Bonita Birthday Group, her sorority group, visiting with neighbors, getting together with family, garage sales, antique collecting, playing cards, family car trips to Minnesota, and later in life, cruises with Howard. Nelda’s positive attitude and work ethic lead to a life of faith, family, and fun.

Nelda is survived by her family members who were the joy of her life. Daughters: Roslyn Greene Valadez (James) of Wellington, CO, and Sheila (Kenneth) Froehlich of Ringle, WI. Four grandchildren: Victoria (Levi) Pritchard of Fort Collins, Colorado; Madeline (EJ) Ochoa of El Cajon, CA; Matthew Allen of Paradise, Michigan; and Jonathan Froehlich of Weston, WI. Also her great grandchildren Eli, Easton and Kaitlyn Ochoa and Ayden Prichard.

Donations can be made to Samaritan’s Purse.

Special thanks to all of the wonderful girls at Mountain Terrace Senior Living Wausau, WI.

Carol A. Jenner

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Carol A. Jenner, a beloved and spirited individual who brought joy to those around her. Born on January 31, 1953, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Carol peacefully left this world on December 28, 2023, at her residence in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

Though Carol’s educational background is unknown, she was a remarkable individual who embraced life in her own unique way. Carol found happiness in the simple pleasures of life. She delighted in spending time with her dedicated and compassionate caregivers, sharing moments of laughter and enjoying television programs together. Carol had a great affinity for animals, especially dogs, and their presence brought her comfort and happiness throughout her days.

Throughout her lifetime, Carol faced numerous challenges. Yet, her resilient spirit shone through, and she never failed to find humor in even the toughest of situations. Her laughter and infectious joy touched the hearts of all those who had the privilege of caring for her.

As we remember Carol and celebrate her vibrant spirit, let us cherish the laughter, joy, and love she brought into our lives. Though she may be physically gone, her memory will forever remain in our hearts.

May Carol A. Jenner find eternal peace, and may her legacy continue to inspire us to find happiness in the simplest of moments.

Carol’s service is pending at this time.

