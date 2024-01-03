Wausau Pilot & Review

ANTIGO – The Wausau East girls basketball team made 11 3-pointers and snapped a three-game losing streak with a 73-59 nonconference win over Antigo on Tuesday at Antigo High School.

Sydney Crawford made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points, and Ollie Liss-‘s-Gravemade added four 3s and 16 points for Wausau East, which is now 5-7 this season.

Claire Coushman chipped in 12 points for the Lumberjacks.

Tristin Arlen led Antigo (2-10) with 22 points.

Wausau East returns to Wisconsin Valley Conference action Friday at Wisconsin Rapids.

Lumberjacks 73, Red Robins 59

Wausau East 30 43 – 73

Antigo 22 37 – 59

WAUSAU EAST (73): Tally Schlindwein 3 0-1 8, Hailey Bess 0 0-0 0, Claire Coushman 5 2-3 12, Graysen Burger 1 0-2 2, Olivia Schjoneman 0 0-0 0, Evelyn Thome 0 0-0 0, Nyasia Herrick 4 2-2 10, Sydney Crawford 6 3-5 20, Ollie Liss-‘s-Gravemade 6 0-0 16, Jerzey Moen 0 2-2 2, Geneva Michlig 1 1-2 3, Catherine Lee 0 0-0 0. FG: 26. FT: 10-17. 3-pointers: 11 (Crawford 5, Liss-‘s-Gravemade 4, Schlindwein 2). Fouls: 21. Fouled out: none. Record: 5-7.

ANTIGO (59): Keelyn Zwirschitz 1 4-8 7, Petra Defour 0 0-0 0, Tristin Arlen 9 2-4 22, Kailee Krueger 1 0-0 2, Lauren Lenzner 3 2-3 8, Emma Beck 0 0-0 0, Jenna Czerneski 1 3-6 5, Abby Penningron 0 0-0 0, Naveah Malone 6 1-3 15. FG: 21. FT: 12-24. 3-pointers: 5 (Arlen 2, Malone 2, Zwirschitz 1). Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Zwirschitz, Arlen. Record: 2-10.

