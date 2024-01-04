This week’s featured drink is a fresh take on Wisconsin classic, the old fashion, adding Crown Apple Whiskey for added flavor and zest. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Crown Apple Old Fashion

1 1/2 oz. Crown Apple Whiskey

Dash or two of orange bitters

Sour

Orange and cherries, for garnish

Create this drink in a highball glass filled with ice, then garnish with an orange slice and cherries. Enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.