Dr. Thomas Colvin has joined Eye Clinic of Wisconsin, effective Jan. 2, the clinic announced today.

Dr. Thomas Colvin

Colvin earned his Bachelor of Science degree in vision science in 2019 and doctor of optometry in 2022 from the Michigan College of Optometry in Big Rapids, Michigan. Colvin completed his clinical internships at the Michigan Eye Institute in Flint, Michigan, the Eye Institute of West Florida in Largo, Florida, and the Aleda E. Lutz Veterans Affair in Saginaw, Michigan.

Prior to joining the Eye Clinic of Wisconsin, Colvin practiced comprehensive medical optometry in southeast Michigan. Colvin is an avid outdoorsman and considers it an honor to serve patients in the clinic’s Northwoods locations.

“The clinic is thrilled to welcome Dr. Colvin to our practice. His dedication to enhancing the well-being of patients will make a valuable contribution to our team and positively impact the communities we serve,” said Kim Goddard, COO for the Eye Clinic of Wisconsin, in a news release.

