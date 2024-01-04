By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Police say a residemt who fled from police inside a Rothschild home died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the second critical incident in the metro area in a week.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is spearheading the investigation into the fatal shooting, which happened the evening of Jan. 3. Police from three area departments were called at about 9:45 p.m. for a welfare check at a home in the 1000 block of Urban Street and made contact with the resident, who allegedly fled and ran into the bathroom.

Police followed and say the resident then brandished a gun, discharging a round that resulted in a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials have not specified the resident’s gender or age and have not said what led to the welfare check by officers with Rothschild, Kronenwetter and Everest Metro Police Departments.

Despite lifesaving measures, the resident was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

No police officers were injured and officials say all officers were equipped with body cameras. The officer involved was placed on administrative leave, per agency policy, but officials have not said which department the officer is with.

DCI is leading the investigation with assistance from Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, a DCI Crime Response Specialist, and members of DCI’s Digital Evidence Unit. The shooting happened one week to the day after a man was shot and killed by Everest Metro Police. Officials have so far declined to release any names or additional details about the earlier shooting, which was reported at about 11:15 p.m. Dec. 27 in the 3300 block of Mount View Avenue.

In the Dec. 27 shooting, officers fired at a man they say was assaulting a woman at the home. Lifesaving measures were not successful and the man died at the scene. A woman at the home was transported to a local hospital with injuries police described as life-threatening.

DCI will turn over investigative reports to the Marathon County District Attorney when the investigation concludes into both incidents.

