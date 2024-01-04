Damakant Jayshi

Two incumbents seeking another term on the Mosinee School Board will run unopposed, but two new candidates have emerged for the third open seat.

School board president Diane Gorman is the only candidate for Area 1, within the city of Mosinee. Another incumbent, Jessica Maple, also is unopposed for Knowlton’s Area 4. For the at-large seat, Sara Thomer and Paul Nievinski are in the race. Thomer is a former employee of the school district and Nievinski is a former football coach at Mosinee High School.

The spring election is on Tuesday, April 2.

While candidates for Areas 1 and 4 must be a resident of their respective districts, voters throughout the Mosinee School District can vote for any of the candidates on the ballot, according to the information shared on the district’s election-related document. Candidates can also run as a write-in.

Candidate slates for two other area school districts are complete, too.

For Wausau School Board, incumbents Pat McKee, Karen Vandenberg and Cody Nikolai will face off with former board member Jane Rusch, along with challengers Sarah Marie Brock and Fred Tealey for the three open seats.

At the D.C. Everest Area School District,Larry Schaefer, Katie Felch and Steven Cronin are in the school board race, said Ellen Suckow, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent & School Board.

No primary will be necessary in any of these school districts since the number of candidates does not exceed the limit that would trigger one.

Like this: Like Loading...