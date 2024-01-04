WAUSAU – Community Infrastructure Partners invites firms with expertise in water lateral/line replacements, landscaping, concrete flatwork and excavation to help Wausau replace 8,000 lead service lines in the next five years.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a rising star in these fields, your expertise is invaluable. A virtual information session will be held at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 11.

The city of Wausau has engaged CIP to serve as its partner for a first-of-its-kind phased program to replace up to 8,000 lead service lines throughout the city by 2028. With a strong emphasis on maximizing community benefits, CIP seeks a strong team to execute the program scope better, faster and cheaper than traditional approaches to lead service line replacement.

This meeting will offer information about potential projects, bid requirements and timelines.

Visit communityinfrastructurepartners.com/wausau to register.

