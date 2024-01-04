Dear editor,

It’s widely known that our intelligence agencies, such as the FBI, have developed concerning practices in recent years, including labeling concerned parents as domestic terrorists, intimidating whistleblowers, and conducting surveillance on private communications of American citizens without a warrant.

These actions should worry all Americans, irrespective of their political beliefs. Congress had the chance to enact bipartisan reforms that safeguard Americans’ civil liberties and prevent abuses of power. Unfortunately, this opportunity was missed when Congress approved the latest National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) without Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, reform. I was glad to see Congressman Tom Tiffany, along with some Democratic colleagues, voted against the NDAA due to the absence of crucial FISA reforms.

I hope that next time the NDAA is up for a vote that more people have the courage to stand up for Americans’ civil liberties. I encourage Congressman Tiffany to continue collaborating across the aisle to develop meaningful legislation, as he has done in the past.

Ben Fischer of Wausau

