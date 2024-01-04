Dear editor,

With the extreme partisanship and division in America today it will be women who have the common sense to rescue us. Why, you might ask, will women be the ones to right the ship?

Because women understand that their healthcare should not be dictated by politicians, that gun violence can be reduced with reasonable gun control legislation, that our environment is worth the sacrifices needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, that we need to have real immigration legislation to address the way we treat those coming to our country and provide a path to citizenship for them (including the DACA millions already here), that acknowledging the discrimination against people of color, different religions or sexual orientation is wrong and will only serve to keep those affected unable to fully participate in the “American Dream” of opportunity for all.

Most of all, women understand the need to move beyond the conflicts both here and abroad and vote for peace and the ability to raise their families in a world without things like mass shootings, government shutdowns, financial crises, devastating weather events, pandemics and dictatorship.

John Henderson of Elkhorn

