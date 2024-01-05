Wausau Pilot & Review

PLOVER, Wis. — A serious two-vehicle collision early Friday morning in Portage County resulted in serious injuries to two drivers, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:41 AM, January 5th, near the intersection of State Highway 54 and Birch Drive in the Town of Plover. Officials report that a sport utility vehicle driven by a 29-year-old Almond man was traveling westbound on Hwy. 54 when it crossed the centerline, colliding head-on with an eastbound pickup truck driven by a 22-year-old Bancroft man.

Both drivers, who were alone in their vehicles, were trapped and required extrication by rescue crews. The Almond man sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Aspirus Hospital in Wausau by helicopter. The Bancroft man also suffered serious injuries and was transported to the same hospital by Portage County Ambulance. Both individuals are expected to survive.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is leading an ongoing investigation into the crash, with assistance from the Plover Police Department, Portage County Ambulance Service, Plover Fire Department, Plover Rescue, Plover Emergency Medical Responders, Portage County Traffic Incident Management Team, Wisconsin State Patrol-Technical Crash Unit, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Adam’s Towing, and the Portage County Highway Department.

Further details regarding the cause of the crash are yet to be disclosed as the investigation continues. The Portage County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information related to the incident to come forward.

