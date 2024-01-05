Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.

Matt Brewer poses for a photo outside Matt’s 101 Pub, 101 N. Third Ave., Wausau. Photo: Christina Kimball for Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured Wausau Business is a west-side tavern that has become a community of friends, a staple in the city’s landscape. Matt’s 101 Pub, 101 N. Third Ave., changed ownership in May 2021 when Matt Brewer bought the building as a real estate endeavor. The building includes multiple apartments along with the tavern, which Brewer said he didn’t initially intend to run. Rather, he thought the best thing to do would be to lease the bar to someone else and take a hands-off approach. But Brewer quickly changed his mind when he was welcomed so warmly by patrons.

Matt’s 101 Pub has a lively, loyal base of customers, most of whom live in a one-mile radius. Neighborhood residents regularly walk or bike to the bar to grab a drink with friends, take in a football game or just relax. That vibe is appealing to Brewer, who said he values the relationships he’s developed since the venture began.

After purchasing the bar, one thing he heard frequently from patrons was a desire to be outdoors whenever possible. That sent Brewer on a quest to create an outdoor space, eliminating six parking spots and building a comfortable patio that includes a 75″ TV for games and can be rented for private parties or just enjoyed in the warmer months. The outdoor patio was an immediate hit upon its November 2022 rollout, as was a newly-created space that was once an apartment in the back of the building and now houses a new game room, dart machines for individual and league play. The game room is still under construction (forgive the dust!) but is already a popular add-on for patrons.

Matt’s 101 Pub

Now, Brewer is adding the one ingredient he says is missing from the pub by launching food service, likely as early as February. Soon, patrons will be able to order wings, shrimp baskets, cheese curds and other bar bites either inside the tavern or through a service window on the patio, when the weather is right. Brewer said he plans daily food specials that will include much-requested “wing nights” and other popular options moving forward, to complement the great service the staff already provides. A remodel of the bathrooms is also in the works.

Brewer said that for him, 101 Pub is all about the customers.

“I love my community and love my patrons,” Brewer said. “That’s what 101 Pub is about. The people.”

Follow Matt’s 101 Pub on Facebook for daily drink specials and watch for the food launch, coming soon.

Connect with Matt’s 101 Pub

Address: 101 N. Third Ave., Wausau

Phone: 715-679-1009

On Facebook at Matt’s 101 Pub

Like this: Like Loading...