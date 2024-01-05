By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A man accused of firing a gun at a Marathon County deputy and leading police on a high speed chase in Wausau is facing multiple charges including attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Tyler Perkins, 35, has been held on a $1 million bond since a probable cause hearing held Dec. 18. He remains jailed following an initial appearance Friday, Jan. 5, in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Police say Perkins on Nov. 20 was driving in Rib Mountain with plates that did not match his vehicle when a deputy tried to pull him over. Later, police learned Perkins fired a gun through the window when fleeing from the deputy, according to the criminal complaint.

A chase ensued, with Perkins leading officers north on 17th Avenue at speeds estimated at 70 mph before police called off the pursuit for safety reasons. No injuries were reported.

Perkins remained at large until Dec. 14, when detectives traced him to a Wisconsin Rapids home. There, Perkins held officers at bay during a three-hour standoff before he ultimately surrendered and was taken to jail.

Court records show Perkins has additional open charges in Marathon County. He was charged with forgery and theft in May, along with firearm charges that date back to March 2023.

In addition to attempted first-degree intentional homicide, Perkins faces charges of possessing a firearm after a felony conviction, fleeing an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. His previous convictions include drug and battery charges.

A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 17.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

