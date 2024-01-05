Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team remains winless in the Marawood Conference after dropping a 65-49 decision to Phillips in a North-South crossover game Thursday night at Newman Catholic High School.

J.J. Heikkinen scored a game-high 25 points to pace Phillips (6-2, 3-2 Marawood North).

Quincy Pfender had 21 points and Lucas Pfiffner added 19 for Newman Catholic, which drops to 1-9 overall and 0-6 in the Marawood South. Only two other players scored in the game for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals return to action Tuesday at Edgar.

Loggers 65, Cardinals 49

PHILLIPS (65): J.J. Heikkinen 25, Collin Kleinschmidt 10, Brayden Revak 5, Jack Kulwicki 5, Shay Denzine 4, Drew Hauschild 16. Record: 6-2, 3-2 Marawood Conference North Division.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (49): Quincy Pfender 21, Lucas Pfiffner 19, Griffin Puent 5, Liam McCarty 4. Record: 1-9, 0-6 Marawood Conference South Division.

