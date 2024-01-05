Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Richard O. Wohlford

Richard Oscar Wohlford, a beloved member of the Wausau community, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2024, at the age of 87. Born on July 4, 1936, in Wausau, Wisconsin, Richard’s remarkable journey through life touched the hearts of all who knew him.

Richard’s passion for exploration led him to become a worldly traveler, embarking on countless road trips that created cherished memories for him and his loved ones. He had a special affinity for trips to Mexico with his entire family, sharing in the joy of experiencing new cultures and creating lifelong bonds along the way.

An avid golfer, Richard’s skill and dedication were evident in his astounding achievement of not one, but two holes-in-one. Richard’s athleticism also shone through in his youth as a member of the Franklin School baseball team, where he pitched a remarkable no-hitter game, leaving a lasting mark on the community. Richard also enjoyed the great outdoors, where he took pleasure in activities and hobbies such as hunting and fishing.

Beyond his accomplishments, Richard was widely adored for his charm and warm demeanor. His presence illuminated every room, and he had a unique ability to make everyone he encountered feel valued and loved. Richard’s affection for his wife of 69 years, Theresa, was evident in his thoughtful gestures, as he regularly sent her flowers to remind her of his unwavering love and devotion.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa Wohlford; their children, Patti Wohlford (Michael Oliva), Deborah Main, Scott Wohlford (Margie Shay), and Sharon (Eric) Baunsgard; grandchildren, Timothy Corbin, Eric Baunsgard II, and Scott Baunsgard; great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth (Noreen) Wohlford; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Elieen Wohlford; and a sister, Pat (Aaron) Baumgardt.

To honor Richard’s life, the Wohlford family invites friends and members of the community to pay their respects at the public visitation, to be held on January 12, 2024, at 10:00 am at the Brainard Funeral Home in Wausau, Wisconsin. A memorial service starts at 11:00 a.m. with light refreshments to follow.

Jennie M. Radtke

Jennie M. Radtke, 95, of the Town of Stettin, passed away on Monday, January 1, 2024, at Pride TLC, Weston surrounded by her family.

She was born to the late Helmuth and Celia (Hoffman) Buttke, on March 15, 1928.

Jennie was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, in Wausau. She never missed watching the Badgers, Brewers, Bucks or Packers. Jennie was also passionate about fishing and crocheting.

She is survived by her children, Connie (Gary) Ruplinger, Clark Radtke, and Carla (Dennis) Elliot; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Jennie is preceded in death by her husband, Arno Radtke; and her parents, Helmuth and Celia (Hoffman) Buttke.

A celebration of Jennie’s life will take place at a later date.

Daniel S. Williamson

Daniel “Dan” Steven Williamson, devoted husband and loving father, peacefully passed away on January 3, 2024, surrounded by his beloved family.

Daniel was born on May 13, 1971, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, to his proud parents, LaVern and Katherine Williamson. As a young boy, he developed a deep appreciation for the great outdoors, reveling in activities such as ATV riding, snowmobiling, and hunting. These passions stayed with him throughout his life, becoming an integral part of his identity.

Dan’s remarkable work ethic and commitment shone through in his chosen profession; he served as a dedicated DOT Safety Coordinator in the transportation industry. His diligence and knowledge were unmatched, leaving an indelible mark on his colleagues and peers.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Dan was a man of many interests. He possessed an unwavering love for adventure and thrills, enjoying the freedom of the open road on his beloved Harley. Whether spending time with friends or family, he embraced every moment with passion and unwavering enthusiasm.

In addition to his vibrant personality, Dan was known for his kind-hearted and compassionate nature. He was a true altruist, consistently offering a lending hand to anyone in need. His involvement in the Mosinee and Elcho Fire Departments truly showcased his commitment to safeguarding the well-being of his community. Dan wholeheartedly believed in making a difference, one act of kindness at a time.

Left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Nicole “Nicki” Williamson, who stood by his side through thick and thin; his children, Danielle and her soon-to-be-born son, Cashe Williamson, Tiffany (Tyler Albrecht and husky, Akela), and Lance (Ali Skorie) and our loyal lab, Duke; parents, LaVern and Katherine Williamson; siblings, Scott (Erin) Williamson and their 6 children and 5 grandchildren, and Roxanne (Jeff) Fleenor and their 3 children and 1 grandchild. He is further survived by his parents-in-law, Gary and Maureen Leindecker; and brother-in-law, Travis (Becky) Leindecker and their son, Kian. Their grief is shared by countless friends, extended family members, and community acquaintances, all of whom were touched by Daniel’s unwavering friendship and genuine warmth. Dan is preceded in death by his grandparents, Lawrence and Mildred Andreas and Roy Williamson and Evelyn Lotharius.

A celebration of Daniel’s remarkable life will be held Monday, January 8, 2024, at 3:00 pm at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service. Dan will be laid to rest at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at Elcho Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mosinee Fire Department are appreciated.

Our family extends our deep gratitude to Dan’s boss and friend, Jeff Wilke and his friend, Tom Salzman, for their friendship and loyalty. And to Dr. Chris Peterson for his compassion and the care he provided to Dan.

Dan’s extraordinary presence will be profoundly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to have known him. As we mourn his passing, let us also rejoice in the remarkable legacy he leaves behind.

Judith A. Stenner

Judith A. Stenner, Madison, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at her home in Wausau, WI surrounded by family after losing her battle to cancer.

She was born on October 17, 1941, in Madison, daughter of Arthur and Lucille Henes.

She retired from the State of Wisconsin in 2004. After retirement, she volunteered at Kennedy Elementary School. Judi enjoyed bowling, puzzles, various art projects, playing cards, donating to casinos, and spending time with her grandchildren. Judi’s proudest achievement was in being a single mother and raising two daughters. As Grandma, she was always there for her grandchildren and played an integral role in their lives.

Judith is survived by her two daughters, Kathi (Todd) Lentz and Lisa Hammons, three grandchildren, Bret (McKenna) Lentz, Ethan Lentz and Chris Doyle and her sister, Barbara Sosinsky of Westfield and brother William (Jan) Henes of Madison.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Care Inc., 530 N 32nd Ave, Wausau WI 54401. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

William J. Bretl

William “Bill” J. Bretl, 97, Wausau, passed away on Friday, December 29, 2023 in Wausau, under the care of Interim Hospice.

He was born May 31, 1926 in Wausau, son of the late John and Frances (Kumbera) Bretl. He married Lucille Tobalsky on May 20, 1950 at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. She preceded him in death. On April 24, 1982, he married JoAnn Kramm at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. She preceded him in death on January 15, 2021.

Bill began working for Kraft in Wausau on June 1, 1944. A few months later he was drafted in the United States Army and served in the Philippines as an Infantry Squad Leader during World War II. Following his military service, he continued working for Kraft in maintenance until his retirement on April 1, 1989. Bill had a very strong work ethic and worked two jobs for many years.

Bill enjoyed traveling with his wife, JoAnn, playing cards and cribbage. He was an avid Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewer fan. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing and playing in pool and dartball leagues.

Bill resided at his home for 67 years and could often be found working on his lawn and taking care of his flowers. He was known in his neighborhood for his meticulous lawn.

After decades of hard work, may he have eternal rest.

Survivors include five children, Lee (Pam) Bretl, Palatine, IL, Penny (Bruce) Oleszczuk, Beaverton, OR, Thomas (Cindy) Bretl, Wausau, Jane (Tim) Brzezinski, Kronenwetter and Mike (Bobbie) Bretl, Holly Springs, NC; two step-sons, Dennis (Barbara) Kramm, Mosinee and Randy (Mary) Kramm, Mosinee; 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, four step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, and both spouses, he was preceded in death by his step-great grandson, Kolton Kramm and by seven siblings, Clara (Alex) Tarnowski, Joseph (Ramona) Bretl, Eleanor Bretl, Marie Steininger, Patricia (Lloyd) Sala, Donald Bretl and Elizabeth Bretl. Bill was the last surviving of eight children.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Sebastian J. Kolodziejczyk will preside. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park with full military honors conducted by the American Legion Post No. 10, Wausau. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Interim Heathcare for their wonderful care and support given to Bill and his family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

John L. Jonas

John L. Jonas, age 71, passed away on Friday December 29th, 2023 in Wausau, Wisconsin. John was born in Wausau on March 19, 1952 to James and Delores (Elson) Jonas.

He married Cherryl Guenther in Ringle, Wisconsin on April 6th, 1973. They had 2 sons, Andrew and Joseph. John had several jobs during his life, but cited custom mold building at GPI as his most enjoyable work.

At home, John immersed himself in pet projects of every imaginable nature, up to and including the design and building of three homes in Marathon County. John shared a passion for outdoor recreation with his brother Jake, and the two never missed an opportunity to enjoy hunting, fishing, trapping, camping, or cruising the northwoods on their Harleys.

John developed his honest character and appreciation for being self-reliant while growing up on the Jonas Fur Farm. He took pride in choosing right over easy, and spoke with conviction whenever asked for his thoughts.

John was very proud of Joe and quite entertained with his and Nicole’s latest aviation stories, unique hobbies and projects, and adventurous road trips. John shared his passions with Elsie, Sydney, and Ethan, enjoying deer camp, fishing, and camping in the bus during many visits up North. John appreciated Elsie’s patience and willingness to help him get acclimated with newer technology, which allowed him to further enjoy outdoor life through the lenses of others.

John is survived by his wife, Cherryl, son Joe (Nicole) Jonas, grandchildren, Elsie Jonas, Sydney and Ethan Millar.

John was preceded in death by his parents James and Dolores Jonas, his brother Jake Jonas and his infant son, Andrew.

A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Sandra J. Cameron

Sandra J. Cameron, 82, of Birnamwood, passed away on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at Aspirus Langlade Hospital.

Sandy was born on November 3, 1941, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Edward and Alice (Rubright) Leber.

On November 7, 1959, Sandy was united in marriage to Paul Cameron in Round Lake, IL.

Sandy and Paul loved to travel and spent their winters in Florida for over 30 years. Sandy enjoyed nature and liked watching the birds and taking care of stray animals. She enjoyed gardening and was an avid reader, visiting the library multiple times a week. Sandy loved taking care of others. Sandy and Paul took in multiple exchange students over the years and treated them like family.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Paul; three children, Paul Cameron Jr., Tammy Miller and Toy Vargas; three grandchildren, Cheyenne (Cody) Cameron, Michaela and McKenzie Miller; two great-grandchildren, Myah and Kamden; brother, Ronald Leber; brother-in-law, James (Penny) Cameron and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Edward, Richard and Buzz.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Roger F. Maus

Roger F. Maus, 80 of Mattoon, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at home.

Roger was born on July 13, 1943, in Mattoon , the son of Sylvester and Margaret (Nockerts) Maus.

On June 20, 1964, Roger was united in marriage to Marilyn Leslie at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mattoon.

Roger and his wife, Marilyn, farmed together for over 30 years. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with family. Roger especially loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. You could always find Roger working or lending a helping hand.

Roger is survived by his wife, Marilyn; two children, Mark (Erin) Maus and Steve Maus; five grandchildren, Stephanie Maus, Matthew (Kallie) Maus, Julianna Maus, Samuel Maus and Daniel Maus; three great-grandchildren, Tobey, Alyssa and Emily Good Bird; siblings, Roy Maus, Betty (Donald) Mogenson, Shirley Clauss, Ruth (Kenneth) Hafferman, Judy (Mike) Thiex and Janet Walter; brother and sister-in-law, Darlene Maus and Gary Jahnke, as well as other relatives and friends.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Theodore (Irene) Maus, John (Ruth) Maus, Harold Maus, Ronald (Margaret) Maus, Richard Maus, Dorothy (David) Jahnke, Karen Jahnke and one brother, in infancy; brother and sister-in-law, Patricia Maus and Russell Clauss.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Rev. Steven Pockat will officiate. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Dorothy Tryba

Dorothy Tryba, 86 of the town of Germania, died on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston.

Dorothy was born on February 23, 1937, in the town of Franzen, the daughter of Vincent Sr. and Stella (Fisher) Firkus.

On November 8, 1986, Dorothy was united in marriage to Anthony Tryba at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Tigerton. He preceded her in death on March 17, 2016.

Dorothy owned and operated Dottie’s Bar and Grill in Galloway for a short time. She enjoyed dancing, gardening, baking, cooking and playing bingo. Dorothy loved tending to chickens, to which her grandchildren called her ‘chicken grandma’. She also played pinochle with her family when they got together.

Dorothy is survived by her son, John Van Patten of Elderon; daughter, Diane Kromraj of Milwaukee; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; two brothers, Vincent Firkus Jr. and Victor Firkus, as well as other relatives and friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Joseph Van Patten; four brothers, Carl, Barney, Albert and Thomas, and sisters, Christine Stroik and three, in infancy.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 AM on Friday, January 5, 2024, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Galloway. Rev. Thomas Nirappel officiated. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Maxine C. Stypa

Maxine C. Stypa peacefully passed away on January 1st , 2024 at the age of 96. The former Maxine Budzynski was born on August 12, 1927 in Hatley, Wisconsin to Ignatius and Mary (Karch) Budzynski and was the youngest of ten children. Maxine’s grandparents migrated from Poland.

Maxine attended Hatley Grade School and graduated from Wausau High School. Maxine was united in marriage on November 6, 1948 to Henry (Hank) Stypa. After their marriage they built a home on Bottsford Avenue in. Greenfield, Wisconsin where they lived for many years while working in the Milwaukee area.

Her interests included knitting and crocheting. She made dozens of afghans and many of her relatives still possess them to this day. She also made crocheted items which she donated to various causes. Maxine enjoyed gardening, watching the birds, pencil coloring, puzzIe books and cooking. She and Hank traveled to various places in Wisconsin and around the country. Maxine was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Milwaukee where she and Hank attended church services. She was very devoted to her Catholic faith and prayed the rosary daily.

Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Hank, in 2012.

She was further preceded in death by siblings and in-laws: Eulalia Budzynski, Anna (Joe) Zoromski), Stanley Budzynski, Benedict (Elizabeth) Budzynski, Ambrose (Evelyn) Budzynski, Regina Roth, Elizabeth Engel, Joseph (Maxine) Budzynski and Balbina (James) Presl, along with several nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 8 th , 2024 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (3722 S. 58th St. Milw. WI) with visitation from 1:00 – 1:45PM with the Mass to begin at 2:00 pm. Burial will be Tuesday, January 9 th at 9:00 am at Saint Adalbert Cemetery in Milwaukee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church are appreciated. We wish to thank the Hales Corners Care Center nurses and staff and Moments Hospice for their love and care of Maxine. Special thanks to Diane Chow-Neathery and Jeff Girard for their loving care of Maxine.

