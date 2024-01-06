Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Phillips scored 51 points in the first half and cruised to an 87-38 win over Newman Catholic in a Marawood Conference girls basketball crossover game Friday at Newman Catholic High School.

The Loggers (8-2, 4-1 Marawood North) rolled out to a 51-20 lead by halftime and doubled up Newman Catholic (2-11, 1-7 Marawood South) 36-18 in the second half to finish off the win.

Kacy Eggebrecht had 25 points and Mataya Eckert added 21 for Phillips, which made 10 3-pointers in the victory.

Mallory Rozwadowski and Ashley Jankowski both scored nine points to pace the Cardinals.

Newman Catholic is back in action Thursday at home against undefeated Wisconsin Rapids Assumption.

Loggers 87, Cardinals 38

Phillips 51 36 – 87

Newman Catholic 20 18 – 38

PHILLIPS (87): Kacy Eggebrecht 10 1-2 25, Sarah Knaack 4 0-0 9, Mataya Eckert 10 0-0 21, Lilly Miller 3 0-0 6, Kendra Timmers 1 1-2 3, Allie Williams 3 2-2 11, Kacie Quinnell 0 0-0 0, Halle Lehman 1 1-2 3, Brooke Eckert 2 2-2 7. FG: 34. FT: 7-10. 3-pointers: 10 (Eggebrecht 4, Williams 3, B. Eckert 1, Knaack 1, M. Eckert 1). Fouls: 9. Fouled out: none. Record: 8-2, 4-1 Marawood Conference North Division.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (38): Mallory Rozwadowski 3 0-0 9, Addison Puent 0 0-0 0, Lily Shields 2 1-2 5, Mel Severson 2 0-0 4, Ashley Jankowski 4 1-5 9, Brianna Schulz 1 1-2 3, Lillian Bodenheimer 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Puent 2 0-0 8. FG: 14. FT: 3-9. 3-pointers: 4 (Rozwadowski 3, Au. Puent 1). Fouls: 12. Fouled out: none. Record: 2-11, 1-7 Marawood Conference South Division.

