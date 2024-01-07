Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Get Your Family, Group or Workplace Involved. Be part of United Way of Marathon County’s BOLD GOAL to lift 10,000 families to financial stability by helping out at the Community Closet. Shifts are every third Thursday of the month from 2 to 4 p.m. Tasks include sorting donations and putting them on the racks, ensuring that a variety of all clothing is out, and general organizing. Register at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/volunteer.

Help People Get Much-Needed Tax Breaks & Refunds. You don’t have to be a tax pro to volunteer with AARP Tax-Aide — there are many ways to get involved and connect with people in your community. Best of all, giving back with your new friends at Tax-Aide is rewarding and the camaraderie and support makes volunteering fun. Sign up by contacting Sue Mortensen at smortensen0084@charter.net.

Bilingual Volunteer Needed For Remote Position. Enjoy speaking with interesting people? The American Red Cross seeks volunteers to phone screen new volunteers. The volunteer screener gathers relevant information about prospective volunteer candidates while assessing which positions volunteers are best suited for. If interested, contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org.

Compassionate Veterans Needed. Heartland Hospice seeks volunteers with military backgrounds to help improve the quality of patients’ lives. Volunteers are matched up with a veteran who is receiving hospice services who would like friendly visits during those final months. Veteran volunteers can also assist with pinning ceremonies and Veteran’s Day events. Contact volunteer coordinator Mary, at 715-344-4541 or Mary.Dulske@Heartlandhospice.com to get started.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Children’s Shoes & Boots Needed. The United Way of Marathon County’s Community Closet seeks cold weather footwear for kids. Specifically, shoe sizes 3 and 5, all sizes in boys’ winter boots, and youth sizes 9+ in girls’ winter boots. We are also in need of kids snowpants and kids pants size 4T and up. Drop off donations at the Community Closet garage on the backside of the United Way office, 705 S. 24th Ave., Suite 440, in Wausau, on Wednesdays 1-4 p.m. or Fridays 9 a.m.-noon. Contact kbailey@unitedwaymc.org with any questions.

Art Supplies Needed. The Women’s Community shelter seeks supplies for their art room: glue, glue sticks, acrylic paint, stencils and paint canvas. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 3220 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau. Contact Allie with any questions at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715- 842-5663.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

