The Grand Theater in Wausau will present two free shows in the Bridge Clinic Lift Every Voice series this January.

Hmong pop singer Ka Lia Universe will perform on Jan. 12, while the Panamanian funk rock band Making Movies will perform on Jan. 31. Both shows begin at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

The Bridge Clinic Lift Every Voice Series celebrates the diversity of our community by showcasing artists from a range of backgrounds who share their unique experiences through art.

“We are thrilled to have two amazing Lift Every Voice Series shows to share with our community this month,” said Sean Wright, executive director of The Grand. “Providing equitable access to the arts and ensuring that we showcase artists from a variety of backgrounds are key parts of our mission, and we can’t wait for two fantastic performances.”

First to take the stage is the daughter of Laotian Hmong immigrants, St. Paul singer, rapper, and songwriter Ka Lia Universe. Ka Lia has released four genre-bending self-produced, written, and engineered albums that span pop, hip-hop, R&B, and language barriers alike. The 14-member Hmong dance group Seev Yuj Yees – made up of members from La Crosse, Eau Claire, and Wausau – will open the show.

Later in January, Kansas City-based psychedelic Panamanian band Making Movies will make their Wausau debut. Making Movies creates and performs American music with an asterisk: crunching classic rock into Latin American rhythms in a way that feels oddly familiar, yet delivers the invigorating chills of hearing something singularly special.

Making Movies will also offer a free interactive lecture on Tuesday, January 30 called “AMERI’KANA and Musical Migrations.” The presentation will take place at 6:00 pm in The Grand Theater’s Great Hall and will explore the origins of American music and the cultures it borrows from.

Community members can reserve free tickets at www.grandtheater.org, by calling the ticket office at 715-842-0988 or in person at 401 N. Fourth St. in Wausau. Tickets for both shows will also be available at the Great Hall on the night of each concert.

