Donald J. Suchy

Donald Joseph Suchy, a beloved father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2023, at the age of 88. Born on July 19, 1935, in Oak Park, IL, he was the son of the late Rudolph and Evelyn Suchy.

Donald had many passions that brought him happiness. Throughout his life, he found solace in the intricate world of model railroads and trains, always captivated by their magnificent engineering. Fishing was another pastime that allowed him to relax and connect with nature. However, there was no greater joy for Donald than spending time with his beloved cat, Smudgey, who provided him with unconditional love and companionship.

Donald had a deep appreciation for movies, with “A Christmas Carol” being one of his favorites. He eagerly awaited the holiday season to gather with loved ones and indulge in classic films that brought warmth and cheer to his heart.

Family was of utmost importance to Donald, and he cherished the moments spent with his son, John (Tamara), his daughter Suzanne, and his cherished (6) grandchildren, and (2) great-grandchildren. His genuine love and devotion brought immeasurable happiness to their lives, creating memories that will forever be cherished. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Holly and his son Tim. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Donald, a proud 3rd Generation Army Combat Engineer Veteran, served his country with honor and courage. His dedication to the Armed Forces exemplified his unwavering commitment to protecting the values he held dear.

After serving in the US Army, Donald worked for several companies throughout his adult years such as General Motors (EMD) as a foreman, Precision Labratory, and sold insurance for Combined. Don then worked for Puroletor Courier for a number of years which he enjoyed driving up north where he would find a quiet lake and have lunch. He then owned and operated a delivery service which was quite busy that led him into retirement. He still wanted to stay active so for a few hours a week he would help Krueger Floral deliver flowers and then he worked with a couple good friends at Floral Magic in Wausau which was by far his favorite job.

Donald dedicated his life to bringing joy to others through his career in flower delivery, demonstrating his commitment to ensuring that each bouquet arrived on time and with care. His attention to detail and warm personality endeared him to his colleagues and the countless recipients of his floral arrangements.

Funeral services for Donald Joseph Suchy will be held on January 12, 2024 at 11:00 am, at Helke Funeral Home (302 Spruce Street in Wausau, WI 54401), Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the hour of service at Helke Funeral Home, where family, friends, and colleagues will come together to honor his life with joy, laughter, and love. In accordance with his wishes, Donald will be lovingly cremated.

Although his physical presence will be deeply missed, Donald’s spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him. May his legacy of kindness, devotion, and love serve as a reminder for us all to cherish every moment and embrace the joy that life brings.

Rest in peace, dear Donald.

Miko R. Kronmuller

Miko Rae Kronmuller, 42, Wausau, passed away Friday, December 29, 2023 at Meriter Hospital, Madison.

She was born December 1, 1981, daughter of David Kronmuller, Wausau, and Gwendolyn (Brandt) Godfrey, Wausau.

For many years Miko was a waitress at Tri City Restaurant, Schofield. Survivors include her mother, Gwen (Joe) Godfrey, her father, David Kronmuller, her fiancé Morgan Sykes, her children, Kameron Kronmuller, Kaylana Kronmuller, Kamilah McDuffy, Keyanna Sykes, Kayzion Sykes, and Kamriyana Sykes, her brother, Joshua Kronmuller, and two stepbrothers, Jessie and Justin Godfrey, as well as her aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and all her co-workers and patrons at Tri City.

Miko’s life was filled with love and laughter as she touched the lives of everyone she met. Her passing has left a void that can never be filled. She was devoted to her fiancé and loved her 6 children with all her heart from a young age Miko showed great promise and talent. As a Girl Scout she learned the value of community service and compassion for others.

She also had a passion for music which led her to play the violin with grace and skill. In addition to this musical talent, she excelled at sports such as basketball where she showcased determination and teamwork skills that would serve her well throughout life. Additionally, she also enjoyed her time on the swim team.

As an adult Miko dedicated herself to providing for her family through hard work as a waitress at Tri-City for over two decades. Her commitment to excellence earned the respect of both colleagues and customers alike. One thing that brought immense joy into Miko’s life was food – particularly Chinese and Mexican cuisine – which reflected not only her appreciation for diverse cultures but also served as an opportunity for cherished moments spent around the dinner table with loved ones.

Above all else though it was clear that Miko’s greatest source of happiness came from spending time with those closest to her heart: taking trips together or simply enjoying quiet evenings at home surrounded by warmth and love. Miko will forever be remembered not just for these accomplishments but more importantly for being an incredibly kind-hearted person who always put others before herself. Her infectious smile could light up any room while bringing comfort during difficult times. The loss of Miko leaves behind countless broken hearts but we take solace in knowing that she is now watching over us from above – guiding us through our grief until we meet again one day in eternity.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 19, 2024 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Pastor Randy Brandt will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

David O. Zimmerman

David Otto Zimmerman died peacefully in his home on January 3, 2024. David was born on January 20,1944 in Wausau, WI to the late Arlene Foster. He graduated from Wausau High School in 1962.

On a rainy April 13th day in 1968 he married Kathleen (Milne) Zimmerman. They were married for nearly 50 years before her passing on December 29, 2017. Together the two of them lived in various cities in Wisconsin, but Wausau was where they called home.

Dave is preceded in death by his parents (Roy and Arlene Foster), wife Kathy, and their son Tom, who died at birth.

He is survived by his two kids, Brian Biju Zimmerman and Lisa MeeHee Kirby (husband Matt). He also has 3 grand-daughters (Allison, Katelyn and Juliana Kirby) whom he loved and who loved him.

Dave was proud to be US Army Veteran and proud to have served his country through a tour in Vietnam. He loved old cars and working in his yard. He will be greatly missed but his many stories and memories will live on.

A small family service will be planned for a later date in the summer.

Brian P. Bauer

Brian P. Bauer of Rothschild, Wisconsin, unexpectedly passed away on January 3, 2024, at the age of 31. Brian was the oldest son born to Jason and Stephanie Bauer of Spencer on February 13, 1992, in Marshfield, Wisconsin. He graduated from Colby High School in 2010, met his wife Ashley in 2012, and married Ashley on August 11th, 2018. Together they created a life in Rothschild with their three children: Carly, Blake, and Cora.

Brian attended Universal Tech Institute in Lisle, Illinois in 2010 to become a diesel technician. After college, he worked at Long Haul Fleet Service for a few years before switching to UPS where he worked for the past four years.

When Brian wasn’t working, he loved going home to his family to play with his children, lose to his wife at Guitar Hero, play with their dogs, and grill and smoke meats for family dinners. He was always involved in Carly’s cheer competitions cheering her on from the floor, playing cars or building with Blake, and cuddling with Cora. When not going to cheer competitions, celebrating birthdays, or celebrating his anniversary, he loved to take the family camping as much as possible and enjoyed a nice golf outing with friends. But no matter where he went, he was telling jokes, laughing, and competing to see who could handle the hottest food and, of course, he usually won.

Brian is survived by his wife, Ashley (Rothschild); their three children, Carly, Blake, and Cora; parents, Jason and Stephanie Bauer (Spencer); brother, Brad Bauer (Kelly Hougum) (Spencer); nephew, Brett Bauer (Spencer); grandmothers, Sandra Bauer and Colleen Breu; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandfathers, Arnold Bauer and Gerald Marden.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 12, 2024, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 North Sixth Street, Wausau, from 3-7 pm. Following the visitation, a memorial service will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be sent to 1302 North Sixth Street, Wausau, WI 54403. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Laurell Farrar

Laurell (Laurie) Farrar

Laurie left this earth on Jan. 2nd, 2024 at 9:17 am for the greatest journey of her life. She went to meet Jesus and be reunited with her beloved daughter Coni Jean.

Laurel! was born March 17, 1955 in Crandon, WI. To Willard and Berttie (wood) Farrar. Laurie grew up in Wausau & Rothschild with her 4 brothers Tom, Jim, Tim and Dave. Our Mom was now single so Laurie was always helping mom with cleaning, cooking & laundry. She was always ready for a game of baseball, basketball, ice skating and football. She once broke her arm playing full contact football “Way to go Jim”.

At 19 She married David Norton. On June 6th1975 Laurie gave birth to a baby girl and named her Connie Jean Norton. Laurie raised Coni Jean in Wausau. Laurie worked at many restaurants, Richards Supper club and the Wausau club to name a few.

Laurie and Coni moved to Lamesa, Texas by Laurie’s Dad and brothers to work. Coni was doing well in school she was in the High School Band and had a ton of friends. At the young age of 17, Coni’s life was tragically and brutally taken. Everyone was devastated; we didn’t know how Laurie would be able to go on.

After the monster was sentenced to life in prison, the only way to survive was to go back to work.

Laurie got involved with POMC “Parent of Murdered Children. She started a ceramic business Called” Laurie’s Pour House”, she bought a Kiln and poured, fired, painted and glazed a variety of figurines. She sold them with half of the proceeds going to POMC. Laurie also went back to school and became USDA certified for classing Cotton and peanuts. She traveled across Texas and Tennessee for work.

After quite a few years Laurie moved back to WI. To be with her parents and brothers. She went to work at Kolbe and Kolbe by her Brother Jim for 17 years. After a short time, Laurie had a battle with colon cancer that she was able to beat. Then the diagnosis with Early onset of Alzheimer’s was another blow to her and her family.

But, She kept her faith and Trust in God. As Laurie retired and the Alzheimer’s progressed things started to get bad. Her nephew Joe started to take care of her. For the next 3yrs, 5 days a week. They became best friends, car rides, visiting, Rib Mt exploring, Mullen’s cheese, grocery shopping, crying together, laughing together, Bible study every morning. Her Sister in law Sara was there weekend and nights. Sara, sang and danced for her and they would get to laughing. God Bless them both.

As we say goodbye for now, Laurie passed peacefully with family by her side. She is now with Jesus and Coni Jean.

Laurie’s biggest mission was keeping Coni’s murderer in prison for the rest of his life, Then God will deal with him.

Laurie is survived by Brothers: Tommy (Lois Pickett) Farrar of Wausau ,Timothy (Linda Luedtke) Farrar, David (Sara) Farrar both of Rothschild

Step Siblings: Carolyn Simonis, Ed (Sue) Miller, Laurie (Dano) Wade, Brian Miller.

Nieces and Nephews; Ariel and Lorelei Farrar of Cali. Jennifer of IL. Quinne Farrar of Wi. Rapids, James (Diana) Farrar of NY. Justin Farrar of Wausau, Melissa Farrar of NY. Brandon Farrar of Wausau Wyatt Farrar of Green bay, Chris (Angel) Farrar of Schofield, Joe (Melissa) Farrar of Rothschild, Tamie (Josey Gardner) Farrar of Wausau, Travis (Angie) Farrar of Mosinee, Andrew Farrar

Proceeded in Death

Daughter, Connie Jean Norton

Parents ; Berttie & Robert Trigg, Willard & Marge Farrar Brother: James Farrar Sr.

Nephew: William Tommy Pickett

DO NOT ASK ME TO REMEMBER

Do Not Ask me to Remember,

Don’t try to make me understand,

Let me rest and know you’re with me,

Kiss my cheek and hold my hand.

I’m confused beyond your concept,

I am sad and sick and lost.

All I know is that I need you

To be with me at all cost.

Do not lose your patience with me,

Do not scold or curse or cry.

I can’t help the way I’m acting,

Can’t be different though I try.

Just remember that I need you,

That the best of me is gone,

Please don’t fail to stand beside me,

Love me ’til my life is done.

-Owen Darnell

Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home 948 Grand Ave, Schofield, on Saturday, January 20,2024. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Thomas M. LeBlanc

Thomas M. “Frenchy” LeBlanc

Thomas (Tom) M. LeBlanc passed away peacefully in hospice at home on December 28th 2023 at the age of 78.

He was born on September 29th, 1945 to Mildred and Norman LeBlanc in Wausau, WI. He was married to Colleen (Gajewski) LeBlanc for over fifty years and lived his entire life in Central Wisconsin.

Thomas served in the United States Army and was an active member of the American Legion Post 492 in Rothschild, WI after he returned to the States. He worked for Drott Manufacturing Company and later J. I. Case Corporation before taking early retirement.

He loved to hunt and fish and to pan fry fish and venison for his family and friends. He enjoyed woodworking and building yard ornaments. He was a shrewd Sheepshead player and never missed a Packers Game.

He was preceded in death by two older brothers David and James, and survived by his older brother Kenneth. He is survived by his wife Colleen, Sister and Brother in law Lavonne and Donald, his Daughter Jamie and his son-in-law Eric.

Services will be held at a later date to celebrate his memory..

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCW.WS

Virginia E. Tabaka

Virginia E. Tabaka, 95, Schofield, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 5, 2024, while under the care of Compassus Hospice at the House of Dove, Marshfield.

She was born November 14, 1928, in Mosinee, daughter of the late August and Martha (Koskey) Kowalski. On September 27, 1947, she married Roman Tabaka at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. He preceded her in death on December 14, 1968.

Virginia was a proud homemaker and enjoyed the daily tasks of being a mother to her eight children. She was a hard worker her entire life, working at Marathon Rubber as well as cleaning offices for numerous local businesses. She was a member of the St. Therese Ladies Council and the Catholic Daughters.

Survivors include her children, Betty Juedes, Jerry, Michael (Mary Jane), Susan (Tom) Kritzeck, Joseph (Kate), Peter, Dale (Alice), and James (Sheila) Tabaka, 17 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren one brother, Franklin (Gloria) Kowalski, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Myron, Vincent, Leonard, Adam and Norlan and her sisters, Lorraine Heil and Carolyn Brandenburg.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 A.M., Friday, January 12, 2024, at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. The Rev. Janusz Kowalski will preside. Burial will be in the St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Mosinee. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau, and again on Friday from 10:30 A.M. until the time of the mass at church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Debra J. Konkol

In Memory of Debra Jean Konkol

Debra Jean Konkol passed away on December 27th, 2023, at the age of 62. She was born on March 9th, 1961, in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, to Rudy and the late Janet Trzebiatowski.

Debbie spent her childhood in Wisconsin, alongside her siblings Sheri, Sue, Kay, Jay, Tiffany, Tammy, Scott, and Lori. As a young woman, she pursued her passion for dental hygiene, attending technical college to become a dental hygienist in her earlier career.

In the journey of life, Debbie found strength in the face of adversity, having lost her husband, Larry Konkol, in 1994.

Debbie was known for her warm heart and kind spirit. She had a love for baking and could always be counted on to bring pumpkin and pecan pies for the holidays. She loved her dogs and although she lived a modest lifestyle, she would always extend a helping hand when she was able.

She is survived by her children, Tyler and Jordan, and her siblings Sheri Trzebiatowski, Sue (Jay Pitt), Jay (Meredith Trzebiatowski), Tiffany (Jeff Keepman), Tammy (Andy Elgersma), and Kay (Wayne Dombrowski). Debbie was preceded in death by her mother Janet, brother Scott, and sister Lori Trzebiatowski, as well as her beloved husband Larry.

A private family gathering to celebrate Debbie’s life will be held at Saint Mary’s parish, where loved ones will come together to share stories and memories.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of your choice in Debbie’s name. The memory of Debra Jean Konkol will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew her. May she and Larry rest in peace.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

