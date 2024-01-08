Wausau Pilot & Review

Courtesy of the National Weather Service

A winter storm watch is in effect for Wausau and Marathon County starting early Tuesday with up to 7 inches of snow possible.

The National Weather Service predicts wind gusts as high as 40 mph during the storm, which will cause hazardous road conditions that will likely impact the morning and afternoon commute on Tuesday.

Weather officials issue a winter storm watch at least 24 hours ahead of a hazardous winter weather event where the risk has increased but its timing, location and details are still uncertain. Watches aim to provide enough lead time so you can make plans to stay safe. As the weather system approaches, a watch is normally upgraded to either a warning or an advisory, officials say.

“A warning indicates that conditions pose a threat to life or property, and that travel will become difficult to impossible,” according to the National Weather Service. “An advisory indicates conditions pose a significant inconvenience, and if caution is not exercised, could lead to situations that may threaten life and/or property.”

In this event, the watch for Wausau is in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Wausau Pilot & Review will update weather conditions as they are reported.

