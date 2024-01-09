People interested in harvesting sustainable, local foods or learning how to ice fish can attend in February a free, five-session workshop in the Madison area.

This workshop, hosted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, will teach you the basic skills to find and catch fish through the ice and prepare them for the table. The workshop is broken into segments, including two indoor sessions, two ice fishing outings near Madison and one cooking class.

Fishing licenses will be waived for anglers with fewer than two years of fishing experience, but participants must obtain a DNR customer identification number.

Refreshments and ice fishing gear will be provided.

The sessions

Feb. 6 and Feb. 7, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Classroom sessions at DNR Headquarters

3911 Fish Hatchery Road, Fitchburg

Feb. 10 and Feb. 11, 9 a.m. – noon

Ice fishing outings on lakes around Madison

Exact location TBD during workshop

Feb. 12, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Velma Hamilton Middle School Culinary Arts Room

4801 Waukesha St., Madison

Anglers must attend the indoor sessions to be eligible for the fishing outings and cooking session.

To register: Visit the DNR’s course list on Go Wild and enroll in the “Fishing For Dinner” course in Dane County. You will need your DNR customer identification number to register.

Registration deadline: Jan. 25

Questions: Contact Cal Sinclair at Calvin.Sinclair@wisconsin.gov or 608-419-2078 or Theresa Stabo at Theresa.Stabo@wisconsin.gov or 608-577-6332.

Can’t make the workshop but still want to learn how to catch and cook fish? Check out tips for getting started in fishing or head to the Go Wild course list to explore upcoming opportunities.

