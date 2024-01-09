WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College will extend hours for service departments that help new and continuing students prepare for the spring semester, which begins on Jan. 22.

Staff will be available to help learners:

· Find a program of study and apply

· Schedule classes

· Complete financial aid

Drop-in anytime during extended admissions office hours to meet with a career coach, advising or financial aid staff.

Admissions Office | Extended Hours, Wausau Campus* (Career Coaches, Advising and Financial Aid)

Week of Day(s) Time: Jan. 15 Tuesday – Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. – noon Jan. 22 Monday – Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. – noon

*NTC’s regional campuses will also offer admissions services by appointment.

Additionally, NTC’s Campus Store will be open on Jan. 13 and throughout the week during regular business hours, so students can buy books and course materials.

After classes resume on Jan. 22, students are also encouraged to pick up their Student ID cards in the Den at NTC’s Wausau campus (Monday – Thursdays 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon).

Admissions staff are also available by appointment and chat by visiting www.ntc.edu/admissions.

Like this: Like Loading...